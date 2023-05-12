New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI/SRV): Gujarat Institute of Reproductive Medicine- Newbirth IVF, has been awarded the title for the "Best IVF Clinic in India''at the prestigious Global Excellence Awards 2023. The award was presented to the Founder of the company, Dr Nimish R Shelat, by the mesmerizing Bollywood icon, Madhuri Dixit Nene. This award is a testament to NEWBIRTH IVF's advancement towards medical excellence and the commitment to providing high-quality infertility treatment services to its patients.

With a team of highly trained and experienced doctors and staff, the hospital has helped numerous couples struggling with infertility to conceive and grow their families. According to Dr Nimish R Shelat, the Founder of Newbirth IVF, "We are honored to receive this prestigious award, which recognizes our efforts and contributions in the field of infertility treatment. Infertility can be a very challenging and emotional journey for couples, and we are committed to providing them with the best possible care and support. Our team of doctors and staff is dedicated to using the latest technologies and techniques to help our patients achieve their dream of parenthood."

One of the unique features of Newbirth IVF is its focus on using personalized treatment plans that take into account the unique needs and circumstances of each patient. The clinic believes that infertility treatment is not a one-size-fits-all approach and that each patient's case requires a tailored approach. It is the pioneer and senior most IVF Clinic of Gujarat for 3 decades, credited with the first IVF baby of Gujarat in 1995 as well as the first ICSI baby of Gujarat for male infertility in 1997. It also ranks 9th amongst the 5000 IVF clinics in India in terms of establishment and boasts a wealth of experience in all aspects of human reproduction, from fundamental techniques to cutting-edge technologies.

The Global Excellence Awards 2023 were organized in a meticulously planned and organized manner by Brand Empower which is proudly owned by Rahul Ranjan Singh, who is the visionary behind this amazing concept and he along with his dedicated team has stamped his authority in the world of business with his innovative strategies, out-of-the-box solutions and wonderful ideas that have helped the business leaders in bringing their businesses in the limelight.

The NEWBIRTH IVF's success can be attributed to its state-of-the-art facilities, highly trained and experienced doctors and staff, and its commitment to using the latest technologies and techniques in infertility treatment. The clinic's team of doctors and staff work closely with each patient to understand their medical history, lifestyle, and preferences to develop a personalized treatment plan that is most likely to achieve a successful outcome. The clinic has achieved one of the highest success rates in the country, with many patients achieving successful pregnancies after undergoing treatment at NewBirth IVF. The Global Excellence Awards recognized Newbirth IVF's contribution to the field of infertility treatment, particularly in India. The award is a well-deserved recognition of the clinic's commitment to excellence and its dedication to helping couples achieve their dream of parenthood.

