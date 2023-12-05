VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 5: The Gujarat State Pickleball Association (GSPA), in collaboration with the Indian Pickleball Association and World Pickleball Federation, proudly announces the successful conclusion of the 3rd IPA Pickleball Nationals in Ahmedabad.

Held at the prestigious Sabarmati Riverfront Sports Complex from 1st to the 3rd of December 2023, the tournament saw over 400 players from 17 states across India vying for victory.

Utilizing the same quality & type of courts as were used in the renowned US OPEN, generously provided by Pickleball United, the event showcased top-tier competition.

GSPA President Suryaveer Singh Bhullar expressed his enthusiasm, highlighting plans to bring larger and superior tournaments to Ahmedabad, including aspirations to host the World Pickleball Championship in the city. Bhullar emphasized GSPA's commitment to making Ahmedabad the pickleball capital of India.

Gujarat players showcased remarkable prowess, securing the highest number of gold medals across various categories. Dhiren Patel continued his dominance in the 35+ singles category, securing another gold.

Jigar Dhaduk claimed the bronze in the 35+ Men's singles, while the Bhullar brothers - Suryaveersingh Bhullar and Dilesh Bhullar clinched silver in the 50+ Men's doubles.

In the open mixed doubles category, Rakshika Ravi and Shail Shah won the silver while Deep Patel bagged the bronze in the 19+ Open men's Singles.

In the junior categories, Purvansh Patel and Veer Shah emerged victorious, claiming Gold and Bronze, respectively, in the under 14 boys singles. Veer Shah and Vivaan Patel secured Gold in the under 14 boys doubles, with Aum Dalal and Darshil Patel securing Silver. Dev Shah claimed Gold in the boys under 16 singles, and alongside Purvansh Patel, secured another Gold in the under 16 boys doubles.

Gujarat celebrated an impressive total of 5 Gold medals, solidifying its standing as a powerhouse in pickleball. Arjunsinh Rana, Vice Chancellor Swarnim Gujarat University and OSD Sports Authority of Gujarat congratulated GSPA President Suryaveer Singh Bhullar on the successful completion of the Nationals and assured his support in developing Pickleball in Gujarat - Khel Kumbh in the future to & actively promote this game in Schools, Colleges & Universities.

Viral Shah, Director of LJ Group of Institutes, pledged a strong partnership with GSPA by introducing pickleball to twenty-five thousand students across their institutions. Ajay Patel, Vice President of the INDIAN OLYMPIC COMMITTEE, also graced the event and promised his full support for all future endeavors.

Suryaveer Singh Bhullar concluded by expressing ambitions to establish a - National Pickleball Academy in Ahmedabad under the guidance of Pickleball National Coach Dhiren Patel. He hopes to secure recognition from the Sports Authority of Gujarat and garner government support for the growth and development of Pickleball in the region.

