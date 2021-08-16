Gujarat's highest tricolour hoisted at 321 feet on the tallest residential building in Surat, Casa Riviera by Vasu Pujya and Marvela Group

Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 16 (ANI/PNN): The 75th Independence Day is being celebrated all over the country on August 15 2021.

While various flag hoisting programs were organised by government offices, school colleges and government-private institutions in Surat, Independence Day was celebrated uniquely and memorably by two builder groups of the city.

Also Read | JNCASR Bengaluru: Scientists Should Come Up With Out-of-the-Box Solutions To Address Various Challenges Faced by Mankind, Says Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

They hoisted a huge national flag at the height of 321 feet on the tallest residential building in Surat.

Casa Rivera, the tallest residential building in Surat at Pal, is being constructed by the renowned Vasu Pujya and Marvella Group. On Independence Day, a flag hoisting program organised here had the tricolour hoisted at the highest height of Surat, i.e. 321 feet.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Three Arrested for Theft of Goods Worth Rs 15 Lakh in Surajpur.

In this regard, Julu Badami said that as an Indian, we are also proud that our country is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' as part of the 75th Independence day, and this unique program was organised to make this special festival memorable.

With the help of a crane, our national flag of 36 by 24 inches was hoisted, and Independence Day was proudly celebrated.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)