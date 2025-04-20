Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 20 (ANI): The Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) has delivered a record-breaking sales in the just-concluded financial year 2024-25.

Dinesh Bihani, Secretary of the Guwahati Tea Auction Buyers Association said that the centres recorded the sale of 169.13 million kilograms of tea in 2024-25 at an average price of Rs 227.70 per kilogram, strengthening its position as a leading hub for quality Assam teas.

"This marks an increase from 166.34 million kilograms sold in the previous financial year at an average price of Rs 183.20 per kilogram -- a notable rise of Rs 44.50 per kilogram," Bihani said in a statement.

The total sales turnover for the fiscal year is estimated to be around Rs 3,851 crore, Dinesh Bihani said.

He further said that, this season also witnessed record-breaking prices at GTAC.

"A line of Hookmool teas fetched an all-time high of Rs 751 per kilogram. Additionally, Bought Leaf Factories (BLFs) enjoyed strong and remunerative pricing throughout the year, with a line of Bejopathar teas being sold at Rs 471 per kilogram," Bihani noted.

This year, Dhemaji district's bough leaf factory teas fetched the highest price among all the districts in Assam.

"In addition to offering competitive pricing, GTAC stands out for having the lowest cost of selling tea among other auction centres, making it a preferred platform for seller members. With consistently high-quality offerings and cost-effective operations, GTAC is fast emerging as a key hub in the Indian tea industry," Bihani said.

Bihani further highlighted that, GTAC has been actively promoting single-origin Assam teas through its in-house tea lounge, located within the auction centre building.

Guwahati Tea Auction Centre, set up in 1970, is just next to Assam Legislative Assembly premises.

"This initiative allows tea producers to directly sell their teas to consumers at their own pricing, helping enhance brand visibility and profitability. Over time, the GTAC Tea Lounge has also become a popular stop for tourists looking to purchase authentic, high-quality Assam teas. In FY 2024-25, the lounge recorded a turnover of over Rs 1 crore from its tea promotion and retail activities," Dinesh Bihani apprised in the statement.

Renowned globally for its richly coloured and aromatic tea, Assam's tea industry provides livelihoods to millions, with many others directly or indirectly dependent on the plantations. The state is famous for both Orthodox and CTC (Crush, Tear, Curl) varieties of tea.

About 25 percent of the teas produced in the state are dust grade, and the rest are CTC and orthodox.

Assam now produces nearly 700 million kg of tea annually and accounts for around half of India's overall tea production. (ANI)

