Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Whether it's a sprawling apartment or a plush studio flat, transformable furniture is fast becoming the de-facto interior scheme for residential and commercial spaces.

They can serve a variety of purposes or simply move out of the way when not in use resulting in fluid living and working. With furniture like these, the appearance and vibe of a room can change almost immediately.

Hafele brings to you an assortment of transformable furniture fittings under its new range that virtually multiply the space available. Space2 as we call it is a futuristic range that includes state-of-the-art bed fittings, kitchen countertop fittings and table fittings. These fittings integrate effortlessly within your interiors and astutely utilize the space available.

The Bed Fittings falling under the Space2 range hold the potential of perfectly transforming your interior space into various settings, for e.g. basis the time of the day - where in the day time there may be more free space required for work or play, the bed fittings can be retracted while during the night, the bed fitting can be drawn out for you to unwind or basis multiple functionalities desired - where the bed fitting can be converted into a sofa or a cabinet unit by day or the space beneath the bed can be used for additional storage.

Space2 offers you 4 transformable bed fittings for your homes:

Orbit: Folding and Swivel Bed Fitting

Multi-functionality is a trait we seek out for in most of our purchases, we desire one object to fulfil more than one purpose and this Revolving Bed Fitting by Hafele - Orbit delivers exactly that. An open/ shuttered cabinet to store your precious artifacts with numerous open shelves to display your extensive book collection as well as the possibility of having a television perched close-by for your entertainment, this fitting discreetly revolves into a comfortable bed by night. It's the best of both the worlds.

Supernova: Push-to-Open Hide-away Bed Fitting

Creating more space from what's available has always been a challenge. Whether it has been due to shortage in storage space or lack of free area for you to creatively unwind after a tiring day at work - things are constantly moved around in a bid to create some space. We at Hafele, believe in offering solutions that would help you utilise every available space in your home and while we are at it, do so in the most minimal way possible. The Supernova Hide-away Bed Fitting inconspicuously folds into a cabinet when not in use. The push-to-open feature ensures ease of access as well as provides the bed fitting with a contemporary handle-less look.

Gravity: Storage Bed Fitting

We often turn the storage space under our mattress into an extended wardrobe to stack our bags, books, traditional wear etc., doing so, however, without manually lifting the weight of the heavy mattress is a game changer. Hafele brings to you a new-age storage bed fitting - Gravity, which with its sleek build ensures not only optimal utilization of space available but also provides uninterrupted access to the storage space. With this bed fitting, you can enjoy hands-free opening, all you need to do is kick the pedal below the footboard and the mattress lifts itself up automatically.

Aladino: Hide-away Sofa Cum Bed Fitting

Hafele presents an innovative vertical hide-away sofa cum bed system: Aladino. It is the perfect way to add more usable living space to your room. Use the same room for sleeping at night and for functional use during the day with or blissfully watch your living room double up as a guest bedroom.

Hafele India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Hafele Global network and has been operating in India since 2003 under the leadership of Mr. Jurgen Wolf (Managing Director). The ability of the company to understand the diverse Indian market has made it an authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories. The company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories namely Home Appliances, Furniture Lighting, Sanitary and Surfaces catering to the focused demand from these industries. The subsidiary has a strong nation-wide presence with offices in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata and Cochin. It has full-scale operations in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh with Regional offices and Design Showrooms in both the countries; and has also spread its operations to other regions of South Asia including Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives.

Hafele India services its customers with a base of over 1300 employees, a well-networked Franchise base of over 130 shops along with over 1000 dealers situated across South Asia. The subsidiary has a sophisticated Logistics centre in Mumbai along with distribution centres in Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata and Colombo respectively.

