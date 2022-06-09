Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Halma India and SankalpTaru Foundation are launching a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, 'Nurture the Future,' which reinforces their joint commitment to a cleaner and healthier environment. The CSR programme is geared toward helping urban and rural communities with improved biodiversity and farming methods that reduce dependency on seasonal crops.

In urban areas, including Bengaluru, Mumbai and Vadodara, volunteers are planting native varieties of trees that improve biodiversity, help restore forests, and repair damaged ecosystems. Small rural farmers across the villages of Karnataka will receive support from the programme team who understand specific local requirements related to soil, climate conditions and demographics. This includes guidance on sustainable methods to grow fruit-bearing trees such as custard apple, lemon, guava, mango, and coconut.

"At Halma, our purpose of growing a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day is at the heart of everything we do. We find solutions to address global challenges, including air and water quality, road safety, and healthcare needs, coupled with sustainable business practices," said Prasenjit Datta, Managing Director, Halma India. "With the launch of 'Nurture the Future,' we are pleased to bring our purpose to life in India and embark on a journey to create a cleaner and healthier environment through our CSR efforts. We are also delighted to work with SankalpTaru Foundation, local authorities and our employees' network to implement the Nurture the Future's rural livelihood and city-based plantation programme. Our focus will remain on promoting sustainable farming practices, supporting farmers' livelihoods, safeguarding nature, and fostering good health and social well-being in communities."

In cities, the planted saplings will be maintained by the community and continually monitored by SankalpTaru Foundation, a non-government organisation with the core philosophy, 'planting trees for the people, by the people.' The NGO has grown over 3 million trees across India in the last 10 years with a success rate of 95 per cent.

"In a country where agriculture is the largest source of people's livelihoods, it is critical to support the incomes of farming households and diversify the production of crops while also protecting soil through sustainable farming practices. Halma India and the SankalpTaru Foundation are collaborating to address this with 'Nurture the Future,' giving small farmers access to alternative farming opportunities that provide potential income for decades while improving the green cover of the denuded area of our cities," said Nivetha Ramesh, Programme Manager, SankalpTaru Foundation.

