Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 11: Elpro International School, a leading institution committed to holistic education, proudly hosted the Grand Finale of Elpro Sports Fest 3.0 on Sunday, December 10, 2023. The school had the honour of welcoming cricket icon Harbhajan Singh as the Chief Guest for the prestigious event, marking a momentous occasion in the school's sports calendar.

The sports fest witnessed enthusiastic participation from students across all houses, showcasing their skills in various sports disciplines. The 10-day long festival saw each student participating in a choice of one individual game like Chess, Carrom, Archery, Table tennis and one team sport like Basketball, Football, Cricket, tug of war and Throw ball. The overall house champion, Prithvi (Green) House, emerged victorious, securing the coveted house trophy and affirming their dominance in the competition.

Harbhajan Singh's distinguished presence at Elpro Sports Fest 3.0 elevated the occasion. Beyond being an honoured Chief Guest, the cricket legend seamlessly integrated into the event, becoming a source of inspiration and motivation for the aspiring young athletes who participated in a diverse array of sporting activities. Harbhajan, celebrated for his illustrious career and unwavering dedication to Indian cricket, brought not just his celebrity status but a wealth of experience and invaluable insights to share with the students.

His interactions with the young athletes transcended mere admiration as he took time to personally commend them for their passion, resilience, and unwavering commitment to the world of sports. In an engaging session, Harbhajan spoke about the transformative power of sports, emphasizing its role in shaping character, fostering discipline, and instilling values of teamwork and perseverance. His words resonated deeply with the students, leaving an indelible impact on their minds and hearts.

Expressing his sentiments, Harbhajan Singh conveyed, "Witnessing the passion and skill exhibited by the young athletes at Elpro International School is truly uplifting. Sports, with its pivotal role in molding character, imparts invaluable life lessons encompassing teamwork, discipline, and resilience. My heartfelt congratulations to all the participants for their unwavering commitment and hard work. I hold firm in my belief that many of them are destined for remarkable achievements in the realm of sports."

Speaking at the event, Dr Amrita Vohra - Director Principal, Elpro International School said, "Like last 2 years, this year also our sports fest was a grand success. Students showcased exceptional talent, embodying the spirit of sportsmanship and teamwork. Also a big thank you to Harbhajan Singh, our esteemed guest of honour, for adding a touch of inspiration to the event. Looking forward to more moments of triumph in the future."

Elpro Sports Fest 3.0 aimed not only at celebrating winners and trophies but also at creating a culture of physical activity, encouraging children to discover and develop their passion for sports from an early age. Harbhajan Singh's participation enhanced the overall experience, creating lasting memories for students, staff, and parents attending the culmination ceremony of the sports festival.

Elpro International School remains committed to fostering physical activity and healthy competition as an integral part of its educational philosophy. The school is shortly coming up with another branch in the Phase 1 of the tech hub of Hinjewadi which is set to begin in the academic year 2024-2025.

Elpro International School is a leading educational institution situated in PCMC, Pune committed to providing holistic education that nurtures the intellectual, social, and physical development of students. An award-winning institution, with a focus on excellence in academics and extracurricular activities, the school aims to prepare students for success in a rapidly evolving world.

