Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Department of Town and Country Planning, Haryana, in association with the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HARERA), Department of Industries and Commerce and Registrar of Co-operative Societies, Haryana, along with the District Administration of Gurugram and Whiteland Corporation are organizing a seminar-cum-workshop-cum-conclave (SEWOCON) of resident welfare associations (RWAs), in Gurugram on Friday, April 29.

Whiteland Corporation, a leading real estate development company is functioning as exclusive 'Awareness Partner' conceptualizing and executing the event in entirety, to be held at the Vatika Ballroom of Hotel Westin, at Sector 29 in Gurugram.

Haryana Chief Minister Shri Manohar Lal Ji, will deliver the Valedictory Address at the conclave, which will comprise of four sessions. It is worth mentioning that in his address at the Urban Development Conclave in February this year, the CM had assured the representatives of various RWAs that an exclusive conclave to address their issues will be organised soon. The upcoming SEWOCON is the fulfillment of same promise. Whiteland Corporation echoing the spirit of Govt. of Haryana has taken the lead in thoughtfully by providing a platform for awareness and illumination aiming to bridge the gaps.

According to Nishant Yadav, DC, Gurugram, members from various resident associations from Gurugram and New Gurugram have been flagging issues pertaining to their registration and handing over of projects. All their concerns have been incorporated in the agenda for the SEWOCON.

ACS, Town & Country Planning, Devender Singh, IAS said there is a need to educate the allottees and their associations about the various provisions of the Haryana Apartment Ownership Act, 1983, the Haryana Registration and Regulation of Societies Act, 2012 and the Real Estate (Regulation and Development Act) 2016. He said many provisions related to associations were incorporated in the RERA Act, 2016, and there is a need to resolve some conflicting provisions and ensure implementation of others.

"The main purpose of SEWOCON is to spread awareness," said Dr KK Khandelwal, Chairman, HARERA, Gurugram. "Lack of knowledge of provisions related to association of allottees in different Acts is the major problem," he said, adding, "This seminar is the first step to detailed SOP for handing over of project to RWAs, formation of RWAs and obligation of builders." The objective of SEWOCON is not grievance-redressal, but to address common issues pertaining to RWAs, he emphasized.

Promoting a culture of proactive realty ecosystem, Navdeep Sardana, CMD of Whiteland Corporation, said, "The upcoming SEWOCON event aims to create country's largest platform with 200+ RWA(s) representatives joining hands in creating awareness about the bylaws and guidelines. I urge everyone to participate with a positive mindset as such initiatives go a long way in implementing fair and transparent processes in the realty sector. Awareness and illumination about various provisions coupled with future framework is of paramount importance to enhance the satisfaction quotient of investors. More such initiatives need to be planned in the future creating an atmosphere of responsiveness and objectivity."

While the first session of SEWOCON will focus on the formation of associations of flats or floor-space owners according to the provisions of the Haryana Apartment Ownership Act, 1983, the second session will have discussions on the registration of an association under the Haryana Registration and Regulation of Societies Act, 2012 and the issues related to multiple RWAs in a single project. The third session will deal with the issues related to obligation of the promoter towards the association of allottees and the last session will be related to challenges/issues faced by the RWAs.

