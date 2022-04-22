New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI/PRNewswire): Praised by Nobel laureates and other economists of global renown, The Resilient Society is a timely and topical book.

It best describes how individuals, institutions and nations can successfully navigate a dynamic, globalized economy filled with unknown risks.

"Can our political and economic systems be flexible enough to protect against large shocks but also enable us to bounce back after? Markus K. Brunnermeier addresses this question with originality and depth. As the world emerges from the pandemic and braces itself for more such shocks, this compelling book could not be more timely or valuable."-ARVIND SUBRAMANIAN, former Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India

Author Markus Brunnermeier says, "The Resilient Society calls for a shift in strategic thinking. Instead of simply avoiding risks or blocking shocks, enhancing resilience is a more effective way to deal with shocks. It is key to avoid resilience inhibitors like traps, adverse feedback loops, and tipping points. The book outlines well-reasoned resilience strategies for all policy and business areas that help to make our societies more resilient to Covid and other shocks."

Siddhesh Inamdar, Executive Editor, HarperCollins India, says, "As countries around the world start rebuilding their societies and economies after two years of the Covid pandemic, The Resilient Society is a timely book from an economist of global standing on what they should do to fortify themselves for more such unexpected shocks in the future. Financial Times has called it one of the best books on economics for the year; it has received endorsements from Nobel laureates as well as personalities widely respected in India and around the world. This is a book we are proud to be publishing under our prestigious Harper Business imprint and hope it makes a significant contribution in the shaping of a post-Covid world."

ABOUT THE BOOK

People in a resilient society are able to bounce back from shocks, such as pandemics and economic crises. Lacking resilience, societies, families, and individuals can reach tipping points from which they cannot recover.

The Resilient Society by Princeton University economist Markus K. Brunnermeier shows how individuals, institutions and nations can successfully navigate a dynamic, globalized economy filled with unknown risks. The author applies his macroeconomic insights to public health, innovation, public debt overhang, inequality, climate change and challenges to the global order, offering ground-breaking blueprints for the reconstruction of societies and economies in a post-Covid world.

Written for business leaders, economists, policymakers and politically interested citizens, The Resilient Society argues that the concept of resilience can be a compass for developing a social contract that benefits all people.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Markus K. Brunnermeier is the Edwards S. Sanford Professor at Princeton University and director of Princeton's Bendheim Center for Finance. He is a Fellow of the Econometric Society, a Guggenheim Fellow, a Sloan Research Fellow, the President-elect of the American Finance Association, and a non-resident Fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

PRAISE FOR THE BOOK

"The global economy is at a crossroads. Transformational changes and attendant challenges abound: pandemics, policy normalization, climate change, cyber risk and digital finance, among others. In The Resilient Society, Markus K. Brunnermeier provides a coherent path forward to prepare for it all and recover robustly when future shocks inevitably hit. A must-read for Indian policymakers, businessmen and young minds as the country tries to bounce back from past shocks and deal smartly with an increasingly uncertain future."-VIRAL V. ACHARYA, former Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India

"A landmark book on resilience ... an indispensable guide to what we must learn from the pandemic and how to do better next time."- ANGUS DEATON, 2015 Nobel laureate in economics

"In this book, Markus K. Brunnermeier thinks big about the long-term future, in light of the lessons we have learned from recent transforming events. A significant read for anyone taking a leadership role in the coming years."- ROBERT SHILLER, 2013 Nobel laureate in economics

"Markus K. Brunnermeier, one of the leading economists of this generation, shows us how we can address crises more effectively in the future. This book will be an invaluable resource for scholars and practitioners looking to build a more resilient, just and productive society."- RAJ CHETTY, William A. Ackman Professor at Harvard University and the Director of Opportunity Insights

"Provides a new framework for understanding resilience in finance and in the political economy. Lucid, clear and engaging, the book should be required reading for any economist or policymaker seeking a new way of imagining the craft of economics."-GILLIAN TETT, Chair of the Editorial Board and Editor-at-Large, Financial Times

