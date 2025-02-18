PNN

New Delhi [India], February 18: The gripping political drama Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, set against the backdrop of Haryana's political landscape, has raised the bar for OTT series, quickly becoming a hit on CHAUPAL.

The series takes viewers deep into Haryana's political world, showcasing everything from family legacies and rebellious politicians vying for power to internal rivalries, political nepotism, vendettas, and the rise of the younger generation.

What sets this series apart is its tight, focused storytelling, managing to cover all these complex themes in a single season.

Created by debutant director Soni Singh and featuring a stellar cast including Raju Maan, Neeraj Rajput, Lovekush Kundu, and Joginder Kundu, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai explores the often-overlooked nuances of Haryana's politics, offering a powerful reflection of the broader Indian political landscape.

Within just a week of its release on Chaupal TV, the series has become a point of conversation among audiences and industry people, lauded for its authentic portrayal of regional politics, deeply developed characters, and sharp Haryanvi dialogues that give it a unique edge.

