HCAH bolsters its position as India's most trusted out-of-hospital care provider, becoming the first to be accredited in Transition Care facility standards

New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): HCAH, India's leading out-of-hospital care provider has announced that its Hyderabad facility has received the prestigious QAI (Quality and Accreditation Institute) accreditation for Transition Care Centres, making it the first-ever facility in India to receive this certification. HCAH receives the accreditation for maintaining the highest quality of services at its Hyderabad Transition Care Centre. The health-tech organization continues to set benchmarks in quality services with this latest accreditation adding to its already impressive track record in quality standards, as it becomes the only organization to receive two QAI accreditations and one NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers) accreditation.

Such accreditations are given to healthcare organizations that set a mark of sustained quality standards for patient safety, quality of care and demonstrate their commitment to and improving patient outcomes. During the QAI accreditation process, an external assessor thoroughly evaluates and confirms it against 79 standard protocols prescribed by QAI.

Also Read | Utah Governor Spencer Cox Signed Two Laws Intended to Restrict Social Media Use by Minors, … – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

The biggest beneficiary of accreditation are the patients and their families, as it ensures the best outcomes with the fastest recoveries in the most affordable manner. This stamp of quality further endorses the best clinical practices adopted by HCAH.

Commenting on this achievement, Vivek Srivastava, Co-founder and CEO, HCAH, said, "As we continue to expand our footprint nationwide, we see this as an essential step to strengthen our position and emerge as the outstanding quality healthcare provider in this segment. HCAH has been delivering excellence in out-of-hospital care for the last ten years and focuses on improving the quality of life for patients and minimising the chances of readmission. On this journey, we will continue to adhere to standardised processes and procedures to provide the highest quality of care. Further, having this accreditation will make it easier for insurance companies to fund patient expenses, thereby addressing the issue of payers."

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Launched With a Massive 6000 mAh Battery in India; Check Other Details Here.

QAI is an institutional member of the International Society for Quality in Health Care (ISQua) and was established to create an ecosystem of education, training, quality improvement and accreditation. Dr Gaurav Thukral, COO, HCAH, said, "Four years ago HCAH became the first Home Healthcare company to receive QAI accreditation and now building on the legacy, HCAH's Hyderabad TCC becomes the first to be accredited under the Indian Standards for TCC developed by QAI. These standards have been approved by the Board of QAI's Centre for Accreditation of Health & Social Care. We are sure that this is the first of many."

He expressed his gratitude to Dr BK Rana, CEO, QAI for framing the TCC standards, through a competent technical committee and benchmarking it to international standards. With this new accreditation, HCAH reaffirms its commitment to delivering the highest quality of care to patients in India.

HCAH is a Delhi NCR-based health-tech company with having presence in 70+ cities across the country. It has raised investments from the Burman Family (Promoters of Dabur), Founders of Healthcare at Home UK, Quadria Capital, a Singapore-based healthcare fund and ABC Impact. HCAH provides the best possible healthcare outcomes and quality of life outside of hospitals by building the most affordable and accessible healthcare ecosystem. HCAH has 3 segments in which delivers its services: (i) Physical rehabilitation and recovery through its service range of, Inpatient Rehab, Long Term Acute Care in transition care centres, digital and home rehab; Home ICU and palliative care services; and supply of rehab equipment (ii) Elderly care services including e-commerce and caregiver services (iii) Chronic Disease Management services including screening, diagnostics, infusions, dialysis, oncology treatments, patient support programs, pharmacy, PAPs and adherence programs in association with leading pharma companies. All these services are delivered through HCAH's proprietary technology platform in homes, centres and digitally.

HCAH is the first company to be accredited under the QAI (India's homecare standards). HCAH has published/presented 40 papers in national and international journals on its outcomes. HCAH is the only player in the out-of-hospital space to be certified Great Place to Work. HCAH has an NPS of 65 per cent+ throughout its existence.

With the recent acquisition of Seniority, India's largest senior care platform, HCAH is developing an end-to-end senior care vertical for the holistic well-being of the growing elderly population.

For more information, visit www.hcah.in and www.seniority.in.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)