Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 8 (ANI): HCL Technologies on Monday announced a one-time special bonus to its employees around the globe as it crossed the 10 billion dollar revenue mark.

The special bonus will be paid to employees this month and will amount to over Rs 700 crore.

"Our employees are our most valuable asset. Despite an unrelenting pandemic, each and every member of our HCL family has demonstrated immense commitment and passion, contributing to the growth of organisation," said Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Apparao V V.

"The 10 billion dollar revenue milestone is a testament of our remarkable resilience as an organisation and the entrepreneurial spirit of our 1.59 lakh-plus employees. With this gesture, we want to sincerely express our gratitude to our employees and their families for all their support," he said in a statement.

HCL said the impact of special bonus is excluded from the FY21 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) guidance provided by the company last month.

"Achieving this historic milestone in technology, business and engineering services and software -- just 20 years since HCL Technologies' IPO -- is a testament to the passionate efforts and consistent achievements of its employees, many long-term, deep relationships with leading companies across all industries and a leading network of partners and stakeholders," it said.

"In celebration and gratitude all employees with one year of service or greater will receive a bonus, the equivalent of 10 days' salary."

For the 12 months ended December 31, 2020 HCL had consolidated revenue of 10.02 billion dollars and 159,682 employees operating out of 50 countries. (ANI)

