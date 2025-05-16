NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16: HDFC Life, one of India's leading insurers, has achieved a claim settlement ratio of 99.68%, in Individual Death Claims, in FY'25. The Company settled claims under 19,666 policies and paid a total amount of Rs. 2060 Cr. as death claim benefits. 99 per cent non-investigative claims were paid to the accounts of claimants within the next working day after receiving all requisite documents. These numbers achieved in FY'25 are a reflection of the Company's commitment towards customer centricity.

The claim settlement ratio is an important factor to be considered while purchasing a life insurance policy. HDFC Life has consistently maintained a high claim settlement ratio and continues to endeavour for quick and hassle-free settlement of all genuine claims. While the loss of a life cannot be replaced, HDFC Life strives to fulfill its commitment towards the financial security of the policyholder's family.

The Company has been active in terms of creating awareness around claims by informing policyholders about:

* The need to truthfully and accurately disclose health and lifestyle related information or any other details that can impact the death claim settlement

* The importance of having a nominee in the policy and updating the information in case of a change in nominee details

* Proactively informing the Company in case of change in policyholder address and contact details

HDFC Life has consistently displayed its commitment towards customer centricity through claim settlement ratio for its individual life policies. Over the last three years the claim settlement ratio has been, 98.66% in FY'22, 99.39% in FY'23 and 99.50% in FY'24.

Submission of 'Death Claim Request' for HDFC Life policies is made easy via multiple touch points including the Company's website. This minimises the need to visit a branch thus making it convenient and hassle free for the claimants. For those who wish to visit the branch for this purpose, the Company provides them priority service with utmost sensitivity.

Speaking on this, Sameer Yogishwar - Chief Operating Officer, HDFC Life, said "Timely and hassle-free claim settlement is a priority for us. When a customer purchases a policy, we make a promise of securing them and their family, financially. Claim settlement is fulfillment of the promise. We are constantly enhancing our capabilities to make this process more convenient and further reduce the turn-around-time. For achieving the vision of 'Insurance for All by 2047', as an industry, we need to ensure that we are fully equipped with processes that enable us to fulfill our responsibilities as life insurers."

*Death claim settlement ratio for individual life policies

