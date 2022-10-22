New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI/SRV): Hubert Enviro Care Systems P Ltd bagged three different orders worth more than 50 crores this month for the Operation and Maintenance of Desalination Plants in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

The contracts include a 22 MLD Desalination Plant at Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, in Chennai, where seawater is made usable for the refinery. Similarly, the second contract won is at Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Vizag Refinery for the Operation and Maintenance of their new Desalination Plant which is currently being commissioned at Vizag.

The new plant will reduce its freshwater intake. The third contract is an SWRO plant at Nuclear Power Corporation of India's Kudankulam facility, which is in the southern part of Tamil Nadu.

Sharing his thoughts on the business, Director of HECS, Abishek Moses said, "We are one of India's largest O&M services providers in the Industrial water treatment space. From Refineries to Steel Units to Power Plants HECS is a well-known brand in the water treatment space. These 3 contracts will further cement us as a leader in the Desalination space as well." Director Abishek Moses."

HECS is one of India's largest Environmental Management Companies headquartered in Chennai with a presence in Environmental Management Advisory, Analytical testing services, Setting up of Water, Waste Water Treatment, and Zero Liquid Discharge units, and Operations & Maintenance of the same.

For more information, please visit: http://www.hecs.in/

