VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 14: In a proactive effort to enhance road safety and reduce fatalities among two-wheeler users, Sarvejana Foundation, in collaboration with NTT DATA Business Solutions (NDBS) CSR Team, Telangana Facility Management Council (TFMC) and in association with the Telangana Police, successfully organized a Helmet Distribution Drive at IKEA Rotary, Hyderabad on April 8, 2026.

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The initiative reflects a strong commitment from both Sarvejana Foundation and NTT DATA Business Solutions towards promoting safer roads and responsible riding behavior.

The event was graced by Dr. M. Ramesh, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, who emphasized the life-saving importance of wearing helmets for both riders and pillion passengers.

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The program was attended by Mr. Krunal Patel, Managing Director, along with the CSR team from NTT DATA Business Solutions. Representing Sarvejana Foundation, Dr. A.V. Gurava Reddy, Chairman, Dr. B. Janardhan Reddy, IAS (Retd.), CEO, and other team members were present and actively supported the initiative. Mr. Satyanarayana Mathala, Founder, Telangana Facility Management Council (TFMC), was also present.

Why This Initiative Matters

India continues to face a severe road safety crisis. According to 2023 data:

* 1,72,890 people lost their lives in road accidents

* 44.8% of fatalities were two-wheeler users

* 54,568 deaths and over 1 lakh injuries occurred due to non-usage of helmets

This means that nearly 1 in every 2 road deaths involve a two-wheeler rider.

Hyderabad & Telangana: A Growing Concern

The issue is equally serious at the state and city levels:

* Telangana recorded 2,284 deaths and 4,727 injuries due to helmet non-usage

* In Hyderabad, a pillion rider dies every 3 days for not wearing a helmet

* In one police report, ~100 out of 215 fatal accidents involved helmet-less riders

Helmets Save Lives

Research clearly shows:

* Helmets reduce the risk of death by ~40%

* Reduce head injury risk by ~70%

Despite this, many riders still neglect helmet use--especially delivery personnel, students, and daily commuters, who form high-risk groups.

About the Drive

The helmet distribution drive focused not only on distributing helmets but also on spreading awareness about responsible riding habits. Participants were educated on the importance of wearing helmets consistently--regardless of distance or speed.

This initiative is part of the ongoing efforts of Sarvejana Foundation, supported by NTT DATA Business Solutions CSR, to build a culture of safety, responsibility, and accountability on roads.

A Call to Action

Road safety is a shared responsibility. Wearing a helmet is a simple yet powerful step that can save lives.

"Wear a Helmet - Every Ride, Every Time."

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