Ho Chi Minh City [Vietnam], June 28 (ANI/PRNewswire): Young people on motorbikes have become an icon of the buzzing streets. Scenes of students riding on scooters in the mornings as they make their way to schools depict a region that's striving to move forward towards a better future.

This also means the youth has the power to make roads a safer place.

Also Read | Meta Rolls Out Instagram Reels APIs for Developers.

AIP Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to creating a world with zero road injuries and fatalities, launched HeadsUp! video-making competition, calling students to take one of the most important moves to save lives on the road: Wearing helmets.

Promoting the helmet culture

Also Read | The Terminal List Series Review: Chris Pratt's Military Drama is A Dull Affair With a Self-Indulgent Storyline (LatestLY Exclusive).

With motorbikes becoming increasingly popular as a major mode of transportation for the young, promoting the use of helmets has become a necessary mission of AIP Foundation.

A report by the World Health Organization revealed that India's poor infrastructure and mismanaged traffic claimed approximately more than 210 000 lives a year(1). The WHO noted that road traffic injuries are the leading cause of death of people aged 5-29. It's a "silent endemic" that's been hurting the region for decades, and the numbers are seen to increase year after year.

But it isn't too late yet, people can save the young generation and the future they hold.

The youth-led project has started to take shape in all Asia, as passionate university students come together to create innovative public awareness campaigns.

Motorbike helmets are designed to protect the wearer's head from severe forms of traumatic brain injuries. Studies show that helmets reduce the risk of head injury by 45%, brain injury by 33%, facial injury by 27 per cent, and fatal injury by 29 per cent. In India, 100 people die every day because they didn't wear a helmet(2).

Driving forward

Implemented by AIP Foundation with support from FIA Road Safety Grant Programme, FIA Region II and FIA Foundation, Heads Up! is a regional public safety announcement competition for students from renowned universities. Participants will create video narratives that reflect the importance of quality helmet use among youth.

Heads Up! is the first platform under a regional initiative where the youth can connect, learn and exchange perspectives about the region's road safety and the life-saving significance of helmets. Through the competition, the region will see creative campaigns made by and tailored for the "drivers" of the future.

The winner will receive 1,000 USD and support to develop its video into a full-fledged campaign part of the global launch. More details on HeadsUp! website.

AIP Foundation is a U.S. registered non-profit organization dedicated to preventing road injuries and fatalities in low and middle-income countries. For 20 years, AIP Foundation has been delivering effective road safety programs in locations across Asia and Africa.

This work has included fostering public-private partnerships with national governments, international organizations, philanthropic foundations, and multinational corporations to advance its mission.

(1) source: https://apps.who.int/gho/data/view.main.51310

(2) source: https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.indiatoday.in/diu/story/two-wheeler-death-road-accidents-helmets-states-india-1602794-2019-09-24&sa=D&source=docs&ust=1655785972356738&usg=AOvVaw3kvbe5_uZ3Lyn3YvmZIHfn

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)