New Delhi [India], December 6: Child care and parents' love means that directly providing confidence and fulfillment are crucial for a healthy adulthood. Without this safety and security, a child faces significant challenges. Globally, over 100 million children are orphaned due to various circumstances. They often experience neglect, social isolation, trauma, and poverty. Approximately 5,700 children become orphans daily, highlighting the need for everyone to contribute to relieving their distress.

This is where Helping Hand for Relief and Development comes in! HHRD is committed to providing these children with the necessary support and resources to overcome the obstacles they face. HHRD strives to ensure that every child has the opportunity to reach their full potential and live a life of hope and dignity.

Abu Darda (ra) shares a saying of the Messenger of Allah (PBUH): "Bring the orphan close, pat their head, and share your food. It softens the heart and fulfills your own needs."

HHRD Orphan Support Program World Orphans Day, observed on November 13th each year, raises awareness about the struggles of orphans and underprivileged children. It encourages individuals and organizations to advocate for their needs and rights, supporting initiatives that provide basic necessities, education, and life skills, and promoting sponsorship and adoption for a brighter future.

Last year, HHRD's Orphan Support Program cared for 24,450 children in various countries. With $1/day, you can sponsor an orphan, ensuring their needs are met--food, clothing, shelter, healthcare, education, and financial support. Starting January 1, 2024, orphan sponsorship will increase to $1.67/day.

Let's make a lasting impact on a child's life. Sponsor an orphan and change a life!

