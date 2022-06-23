New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): India's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said it will increase the prices of its motorcycles and scooters by up to Rs 3,000 per unit across the entire range effective from July 1.

"Hero MotoCorp will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, with effect from July 1, 2022. The price revision will be up to Rs 3000," Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Also Read | When Markets Plummet Like They Have This Year, Investors Want to Grab Onto Something That … – Latest Tweet by Bloomberg.

"The exact quantum of increase will be subject to the specific model and market," the company said.

Hero MotoCorp said the "price revision has been necessitated to partially offset the steadily growing overall cost inflation, including commodity prices."

Also Read | What is Fanfiction? 5 Places to Find XXX-Tra HOT ‘Porn’ Fanfictions Out There.

Hero MotoCorp is the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters. It sold 486,704 units in May 2022.

Sequentially, this translates into a growth of 16 per cent over the month of April 2022, when the Company had sold 418,622 units. Hero MotoCorp had sold 183,044 units in the corresponding month of 2021 when the sales were impacted due to the resurgence in COVID-19 cases and subsequent lockdowns. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)