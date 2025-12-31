New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 31: Reinforcing its commitment to immersive brand experiences, Hettich, one of the world's leading manufacturers of furniture fittings, has significantly expanded its experiential presence in Chennai with the inauguration of its upgraded Experience Centre and the launch of the city's first Hettich Exclusive (HeX) Store. Together, these two experiential touchpoints mark a strategic step in bringing Hettich's magical interior experiences closer to customers and industry professionals in the region.

The newly upgraded Hettich Experience Centre in Chennai has been thoughtfully redesigned to deliver a standardised, immersive journey where form, function, and magic converge. Showcasing Hettich's complete portfolio of award-winning solutions; the Experience Centre also serves as a hub of inspiration for homeowners, architects, designers, and carpenters alike. Complementing the experiential displays are value-added services such as free design support and doorstep consultations, enabling personalised guidance tailored to individual project needs.

Further strengthening this ecosystem is the launch of Chennai's first Hettich Exclusive (HeX) Store, a destination designed to seamlessly blend inspiration, interaction, and shopping. The HeX store features curated walk-throughs of modern living spaces, allowing customers to experience Hettich solutions in real-life applications. With hands-on product interaction and complimentary design consultations by expert designers, the store empowers customers to visualise and create furniture concepts aligned with evolving lifestyles.

Commenting on the expansion, Mr. Andre Eckholt, Managing Director - Hettich India, SAARC, Middle East & Africa, said:

"Chennai is a highly promising market that reflects a unique blend of tradition, design awareness and evolving modern lifestyles. With our company-owned large-format Hettich Experience Centre, we offer customers and professionals a space to draw inspiration, explore our complete portfolio and truly experience the magic of German engineering brought to life. Complementing this is Chennai's first franchise-led Hettich Exclusive (HeX) Store, which enables customers to not only browse but also shop our premium German furniture fittings, architectural hardware, furniture lighting, and built-in kitchen appliances. Together, these touchpoints significantly strengthen our experiential ecosystem in the city, creating meaningful opportunities for customers to discover, engage with, and adopt Hettich solutions for contemporary living."

The Chennai HeX store is part of Hettich's larger strategy to roll out multiple Exclusive stores across India, working in synergy with Experience Centres nationwide to build a robust, solution-oriented experiential ecosystem. Each Hettich solution is designed to be smart, durable, and future-ready, addressing the dynamic needs of modern homes and commercial spaces.

Experience Hettich in Chennai at:

* Hettich Experience Centre:47, Ground Floor, Heavitree Building, Spur Tank Road, Chetpet, Chennai - 600031 | Ph: +91 8655817416

* Hettich Exclusive (HeX) Store:Kitchen Concepts, New No. 2, Old No. 93, Luz Avenue, Mylapore, Chennai - 600004 | Ph: 8655737691

About Hettich:

Hettich is a 137-year-old family-owned German lifestyle brand, being one of the world's largest manufacturers of Furniture Fittings with a global turnover exceeding 1.5 billion euros. In India, Hettich started operations at the dawn of the new millennium and within a short span of time gained an undisputed leadership position in the Indian furniture fittings and hardware industry. It is the recipient of Best Brands (2022 - 2025) by the ET Edge, Most Trusted Brands of India (2023 - 2025) and Most Preferred Brand 2025 by Marksmen Daily recognitions for its unwavering customer trust and strong brand equity.

Hettich's product portfolio comprises a repertoire of Furniture Fittings & Door Hardware made with cutting-edge German quality complemented by Wire Products, Aluminum Profiles, Shelving Systems, Built-in Appliances and Furniture Lights, thereby providing holistic fitting solutions for all residential and commercial spaces.

