Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI/PRNewswire): Hexaware, a leading global provider of IT services and solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been honored among "The Economic Times Best Organisations for Women 2023," powered by Femina.

This prestigious accolade recognizes Hexaware's commitment to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace that empowers women to thrive and excel in their careers.

The Economic Times Best Organisations for Women 2023 is a platform that celebrates the achievements of organizations that go above and beyond in establishing a supportive work environment and culture for women. It honors organizations with a robust policy framework, practices, and culture supporting and promoting gender diversity.

"At Hexaware, we're focused on building an inclusive workplace where everyone, regardless of their gender, can succeed," said Gwen Kolader, Global Head DE&I. "We believe that diversity and inclusion are critical to growth and innovation, and will continue working towards creating a welcoming, supportive, and empowering workplace for all."

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 29,000 Hexawarians wake up every day with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With this purpose gaining momentum, we are well on our way to realizing our vision of being the most loved digital transformation partner in the world. We also seek to protect the planet and build a better tomorrow for our customers, employees, partners, investors, and the communities in which we operate.

With 54 offices in 19 countries, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com.

