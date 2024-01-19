PNN

Mysore (Karnataka) [India], January 19: Turingcode Technologies Pvt Ltd, a rising name in real estate technology, launched its service, HiBroker, with the help of the National Real-Estate Association / CREA(I) and the Mysore Real-Estate Association event held On December 10-12, 2023. HiBroker, touted as India's first Super App for the real estate industry, promises to transform the way brokers manage their businesses and clients.

Also Read | DMK Leader in Soup After Dalit Youth Files Complaint Against Him, In-Laws for Abducting His Wife.

"We are thrilled to introduce HiBroker, a comprehensive solution designed to empower real estate professionals," said Mr. Ramesh Mariyappan, founder and CEO of Turningcode Technologies and the key speaker at the event. "HiBroker goes beyond just a CRM, offering a one-stop platform for every aspect of property management, lead generation, and client engagement."

The speech at the event focused on the following key factors, detailing about the app:-

Also Read | Main Atal Hoon Movie Review: Pankaj Tripathi Mimics His Way Through This Sanitised Wiki-Biopic (LatestLY Exclusive).

* Seamless Contact and Lead Management: Organise contacts, track leads, and match them with suitable properties effortlessly.

* Advanced Property Module: Manage property listings, schedule site visits, and facilitate efficient property-led matching.

* Integrated Marketing Tools: Leverage WhatsApp, email, SMS, and IVR marketing for targeted outreach and lead nurturing.

* Secure Document Verification: Ensure authenticity through UID, PAN, RTO, and passport integration.

* Real-time Agreement Generation: Streamline deal closure with instant agreement generation and e-signing capabilities.

* Comprehensive Complaint and Ticketing Management: Address client concerns promptly and efficiently.

* Powerful PG and Property Management Software: Manage finances, track payments, and simplify property upkeep.

* Data-driven Marketing and Campaign Management: Design targeted campaigns and track their performance for optimal ROI.

* Detailed Report Generation and Distribution: Gain valuable insights into business performance through comprehensive reports.

* Dedicated Lead Tracking and Attendance Management App for Property Owners: Empower owners to stay informed and engaged.

* User-friendly Interface and Configuration: HiBroker customises to fit everyone's needs with intuitive controls and API integration.

HiBroker is a game-changer for real estate professionals, offering a complete ecosystem for managing the entire property lifecycle. From lead generation and nurturing to property management and client communication, HiBroker simplifies and streamlines every step of the process.

"HiBroker is a boon for real estate brokers," said Menaka Ramesh, Co-Founder of HiBroker. "It eliminates manual tasks, saves time and resources, and ultimately helps them close more deals and build stronger relationships with clients."

As a new company established in 2023-24, Turningcode Technologies is poised to disrupt the real estate landscape with innovative solutions. HiBroker's comprehensive features and user-centric design will empower brokers and shape the industry's future.

For more information, please visit:-

www.hibroker.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)