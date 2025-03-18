NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 18: With gold prices at an all-time high, Tanishq, India's largest jewellery retail brand from the House of Tata, presents its 'Tanishq Gold Exchange Program', offering customers an unparalleled opportunity to maximize the value of their gold. Whether it's tiny, forgotten fragments tucked away in a locker or heirloom pieces collected over generations, Tanishq welcomes every piece--no matter how small--and transforms them into jewellery that reflects today's aspirations. At the heart of Tanishq's Gold Exchange Program lies the Tanishq Exchange Advantage, built on 100% Transparency, Zero Deduction, and the Best Gold Rate Available.

This initiative is designed for those who see jewellery not just as an ornament but as an evolving expression of their style and milestones. Brides-to-be can now exchange decades of accumulated gold into breath-taking wedding jewellery, crafted with Tanishq's craftsmanship and unique designs. Customers can also exchange their old gold for natural diamonds, elevating their collections with rare and timeless brilliance. With no deductions on 22K and above for pure gold and 21K and above for studded jewellery, customers benefit from a seamless and honest process, reinforced by on-the-spot Karatmeter testing and melting for complete accuracy.

The Tanishq Gold Exchange Program, valid across all Tanishq stores, comes at a pivotal time when customers are planning their gold purchases for the wedding season and festive occasions. Whether it is a bride-to-be looking to transform family heirlooms into bespoke bridal jewellery, a smart investor seeking the best value, a trend-conscious shopper upgrading to contemporary designs, or a connoisseur of craftsmanship in search of timeless elegance, this initiative caters to every need. Even the most delicate or outdated gold pieces can be repurposed into contemporary, everyday elegance, proving that no piece is ever too small to hold value. With a legacy of trust and craftsmanship, Tanishq has already helped over 1 lakh brides create their dream wedding jewellery and facilitated the exchange of 1,70,000 kg of old gold nationwide. As part of the Festival of Exchange, this program is more than just an offer--it's an invitation to reimagine, reinvent, and celebrate jewellery in a way that resonates with today's aspirations. Now is the time to unlock the true potential of your gold, no matter how small, and give it a new life with Tanishq.

Speaking on the initiative, Arun Narayan, VP, Category, Retail and Marketing, Tanishq, Titan Company Ltd, said, "In times like these, when gold prices are scaling new heights and wedding budgets need careful planning, Tanishq's Old Gold Exchange program has been a beacon of joy for families across India. Over 1 lakh brides have sparkled on their special day in Tanishq's wedding trousseau by simply exchanging old gold--of any condition, bought from any jeweller. Every Tanishq boutique is equipped with skilled karigars, advanced equipment, and a transparent purity-check and melting process, ensuring you get the best value for your old gold. Exchange it for the dazzling wedding jewellery you've always dreamed of. Walk into any of our 500 stores to turn your old gold into new jewellery for your dream wedding!"

Tanishq, India's most-loved jewellery brand from the TATA Group, has been synonymous with superior craftsmanship, exclusive designs and guaranteed product quality for over two decades. It has built for itself the envious reputation of being the only jewellery brand in the country that strives to understand the Indian woman and provide her with jewellery that meets her traditional and contemporary aspirations and desires. To stress their commitment to offer the purest jewellery, all Tanishq stores are equipped with the Karatmeter which enables customers to check the purity of their gold in the most efficient manner. The Tanishq retail chain currently spreads across 450+ exclusive boutiques in more than 250+ cities.

