Mumbai, March 18: Ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant shared about the most important aspect of being a skipper in the tournament and said that he wants to be proactive, which he has been learning in the last couple of years. Pant, who became the most expensive player in IPL’s history when LSG acquired him for Rs 27 crore at the mega auction last year, will be aiming to guide LSG to their first-ever IPL title. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Meets Lucknow Super Giants Ahead of IPL 2025: Encourages Team for Victory.

Pant also noted creating a proper channel to communicate with a lot of seniors and international stars is the challenging aspect of captaincy in the IPL.

Rishabh Pant's Video Ahead of IPL 2025

Most important aspect for @RishabhPant17 as a captain? 🤔 Can he lead @LucknowIPL to their first-ever IPL title and crown a new champion in #TATAIPL? After all, 𝐘𝐞𝐡 𝐈𝐏𝐋 𝐡𝐚𝐢, 𝐲𝐚𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐬𝐚𝐛 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐢! 🔥#IPLonJioStar 👉 SEASON OPENER #KKRvRCB | SAT,… pic.twitter.com/jcebJ8sG22 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 18, 2025

Pant had earlier said, he wanted to create a place where "people can come and express themselves. It's just a very simple idea. It's easier to say than to do it because it requires a lot of effort from each and every individual." IPL 2025: Mayank Yadav Starts Bowling in Nets As Lucknow Super Giants Await Clearance From BCCI.

LSG are set to play their first match of the IPL 2025 season against Delhi Capitals, a team which Pant captained previously, on March 24 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. LSG reached the playoffs of the IPL 2022 and 2023 seasons, before exiting in the Eliminator twice. In IPL 2024, LSG finished in seventh place in the points table.

