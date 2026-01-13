Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): Amid growing apprehensions among apple growers over reduced import duties following India's Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations with New Zealand and fears of duty cuts for imports from the United States, the Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday held a high-level meeting with farmers and horticulture stakeholders to chalk out a response and raise the issue with the Centre.

The meeting, held in Shimla, was attended by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi, and representatives of various farmer and orchardist organisations.

Also Read | Know Date, Time and Step-by-Step Guide To Vote As Mumbai Gears for BMC Elections 2026.

The discussions centred on the rationalisation of import duty on apples from New Zealand from 50 per cent to 25 per cent and concerns that similar or even zero-duty concessions could be extended to the US and other countries in future trade agreements.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi warned that the timing of New Zealand apple imports could severely damage Himachal's apple economy.

Also Read | What Are Form A and Form B? All You Need To Know As Manonmaniam Sundaranar University Releases November 2025 Exam Results at msuniv.ac.in.

"When fresh apples from New Zealand arrive in India, our apples stored in cold stores and controlled-atmosphere facilities will be coming into the market at the same time. This will completely disrupt our market," Negi said.

He added that with the expansion of high-density plantations in Himachal Pradesh, locally produced apples now start arriving as early as June, with peak season in July and August.

"If New Zealand apples compete with our produce during the peak season, Himachali growers will not get remunerative prices. This will not only harm Himachal but also affect apple-growing states like Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and even the northeastern states that have recently taken up apple cultivation," he said.

Negi said representatives of several orchardist bodies, including Deepak Singha, Rakesh Singha and Sanjay Chauhan, participated in the meeting. He noted that BJP legislators were also invited but did not attend.

The minister also highlighted the financial stress caused by changes in the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS), launched by the Centre in 1987 to protect farmers in hill states.

"Under the MIS, the Centre earlier shared losses with the states. Last year, the allocation was reduced to a token amount of Rs 1 lakh. As a result, despite procuring nearly 98,000 metric tonnes of apples from growers, not a single rupee came from the Centre," Negi alleged.

He said the Himachal Pradesh government has had to bear a burden of around Rs 140 crore to continue the scheme.

"Because of the Centre's wrong policies, Himachal is likely to face even greater losses in the coming time," he added.

Minister Negi said the Chief Minister would soon meet the Union Agriculture Minister, Finance Minister and also write to the Prime Minister, demanding a rollback of duty cuts and protection for hill-state farmers. "We will strongly demand that the agreement with New Zealand be cancelled, as apple farming is the backbone of Himachal's economy," he said.

Minister Negi also recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's earlier assurances.

"When the Prime Minister campaigned in Himachal, the import duty was 75 per cent. He had promised to raise it to 100 per cent. Just like the promises of Rs 5 lakh and two crore jobs, apple growers too have been misled," he alleged.

He warned that if demands are ignored, farmers may be forced to take the path of agitation.

Joint convener of farmers' organisations Sanjay Chauhan said the issue raised by the Chief Minister was extremely serious.

"Under the negotiations between India and New Zealand, import duty on apples has been reduced from 50 per cent to 25 per cent. Duty on pears has been cut from nearly 50 per cent to 16.5 per cent, while kiwi imports from New Zealand will attract zero tariff," Chauhan said.

He said various organisations, including Himachal Kisan Sabha, Sanyukt Kisan Manch, Himachal Pradesh Apple Growers Association, and Progressive Growers Association, participated in the meeting.

Chauhan warned that future trade deals could further devastate apple growers.

"Talks are already on with the United States, where import duty on apples may be reduced from 25 per cent to zero. If similar agreements are signed with countries like Turkey, Italy or even China, nearly 15 lakh families in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand, whose livelihood depends on apple farming, will be pushed into deeper crisis," he said.

Chauhan said farmers have urged the Chief Minister to take a united stand with Jammu and Kashmir.

"We have suggested that Himachal and Jammu and Kashmir jointly approach the Centre. In developed countries, farmers receive heavy subsidies. Imports from New Zealand will cause massive losses to growers in Himachal, Uttarakhand and J&K," he said.

He added that farmers are willing to accompany the state government to Delhi if needed.

"This is not just a policy issue; it is a question of livelihood and survival for lakhs of families," Chauhan said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)