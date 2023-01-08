Shimla, January 8: The Himachal Pradesh government announced on Sunday that value added tax (VAT) on diesel would be raised by Rs 7.40 per litre.

After this increase, the diesel prices in the state would be Rs 86 per litre.

This was informed in a notification issued by the department of state taxes and excise government of Himachal Pradesh.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expanded his Cabinet and inducted seven new ministers. The swearing-in ceremony of the new ministers took place at the Raj Bhavan in Shimla. Vikramaditya Singh, the son of Virbhadra Singh, had also taken the oath today.

