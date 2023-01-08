The Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday increased VAT on diesel by around Rs 3. The increase in VAT on diesel will vary as per different fuel stations. On the other hand, the state government has reduced VAT on petrol by around 0.55 paise, the reduction will also vary as per different fuel stations across the state. Petrol, Diesel-run Govt Vehicles to Be Replaced with Electric Vehicles: Principal Media Advisor to Himachal Pradesh CM.

Check Tweet:

Himachal Pradesh government has increased VAT on diesel by around Rs 3 (increase varies as per different fuel stations). Whereas VAT on petrol has been also reduced by around 0.55 paise (reduction varies as per different fuel stations) pic.twitter.com/zevv4DQ7mY — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)