New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI/PNN): Hindi bestselling book 'Dynamic DM' authored by Dr Heera Lal, IAS and Kumud Verma has been published in Gujarati language by reputed RR Sheth Publishers, Ahmedabad.

It was launched on 8th October 2022 at the Ahmedabad International Literature Festival by Dr SK Nanda, IAS (Retd.) in presence of many prominent persons including both the authors.

Also Read | Noida Businessman Praveen Kumar Wrongly Detained at Abu Dhabi Airport Over Mistaken Identity.

The life of a civil servant has always fascinated people. This book Dynamic DM provides a rare, inside view of the life of a District Magistrate (DM) through its protagonist Dr Heera Lal.

Dr Heera Lal is a popular civil servant who has won many accolades for his development centric innovations. His work to increase voter turnout in Banda was appreciated by Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during one of his addresses. Similarly, his water conservation efforts helped increase ground water level in Banda, which has been an erstwhile water-deficit region.

Also Read | IND-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women's Asia Cup 2022 Final: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India Women vs Sri Lanka Women T20I at Sylhet.

Dynamic DM is a lucid and engaging compilation of real-life experiences and stories of Dr Heera Lal when he was posted as the District Magistrate of Banda. The book interestingly showcases how Dr. Heera Lal's childhood spent in a challenging and remote village of Uttar Pradesh, ignited his burning desire for growth and development. The simple yet effective writing style highlights how his early life, incidents during his education and then professional life, taught him lessons which molded his persona as a people's person. Interesting anecdotes about his handling of various sensitive situations, nationally appreciated development initiatives and touching stories make the book must-read. The book brings out the stress behind the glamour, the challenges behind the glory and the truth behind popular yet often misplaced myths around the life and persona of a DM.

This book is very useful for students, aspiring civil servants, serving officers and people in general as it has real-life lessons in leadership, community building, initiative, and character building.

Co-author Kumud Verma is an educationist, social worker, and author of many best-selling books.

Hon. Governor of UP, Anandiben Patel has praised the book in her message, "I am confident that this book will serve well to the current and future civil servants." The book has also been endorsed by former Chief Secretaries, IAS officers and other noted personalities. Noted journalist Shekhar Gupta has also recommended this book to aspiring civil servants.

Already a hit in the Hindi language and set to release in English shortly, authors hope that its Gujarati version will be equally liked by intelligent Gujarati language readers worldwide. The book is slated to be launched in many other languages as well, in future.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)