New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Committed to strengthen social security measures, reduce vulnerability and promote well-being and safety of its workforce, Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL), a CPSE under the administrative control of the Ministry of Mines, Government of India, has introduced Group Personal Accident Insurance Policy, providing coverage of Rs 20 lakh while on duty for every contractual person engaged in the Company.

Additionally, the Company has also started, in association with SBI, IOB and other banks, under their respective Corporate Salary Package, which provides Accident insurance coverage upto Rs 40 lakhs for the contractual persons engaged in its Units and Offices, according to a press release from the Ministry of Mines.

In service to the nation since 1967, HCL has partnered with the State Bank of India to launch a 'Group Personal Accident Insurance Scheme' for all regular employees under its Corporate Salary Package.

This landmark initiative provides comprehensive accident insurance coverage (on-duty & off-duty) of Rs 1 crore for all regular employees of Hindustan Copper Limited - a reflection of its commitment to ensuring social security.

To strengthen the corporate identity as a united workforce, HCL has introduced a common uniform for all employees across its units and offices.

This initiative reflects the Company's core values of unity and equality, and projects a professional image to its stakeholders.

The same uniform for all delineates HCL's objective to create an inclusive and cohesive workplace that values every individual, fosters mutual respect and celebrates collective achievement. Implementation of a common uniform for all highlights the identity of HCL, the 'Copper Miner of India', as one team, dedicated to the service of the nation.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several landmark reforms have been introduced in the mining sector, aimed at ensuring better working conditions, enhanced safety measures, and improved livelihood opportunities for the workforce.

These initiatives have not only strengthened social security and welfare benefits but have also created avenues for skill development and capacity building. The Government's sustained focus on the well-being and facilitation of mine workers reflects its commitment to inclusive growth and sustainable development of the sector. (ANI)

