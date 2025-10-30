Highlights from the One-Day Conference on Two Traditions, One Science: The PRISM Paradigm -- uniting experts and innovators to advance Integrative Healthcare.

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 30: Recently, the Novadigm Founders of Sai Ganga Panakeia Limited (SGP), in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad and the National Integrated Medical Association (NIMA), organized a landmark international conference to inaugurate the PRISM (Polyscientific Regenerative Integrative Systems Medicine) courses. The event marked the formal academic beginning of a new era of medical education -- where ancient sciences meet modern precision medicine.

The theme, "Two Traditions, One Science - The PRISM Paradigm," set the tone for a full day of intellectual exchange, inspiring discussions and visionary collaborations.

Inauguration and Dignitaries

The conference commenced with the blessings from Jagathguru Maha Maharshi Paranjothiar Swami Guru Mahan, Founder of Universal Peace Sanctuary, Malaysia, lent a spiritual and philosophical depth to the proceedings. His divine message underscored the necessity of integrating inner consciousness with medical science for complete healing.

Eminent international guests included Dr. Shanta Godagama, pioneer of Ayurveda education in the United Kingdom and founder of the Bachelor of Science in Ayurveda curriculum in Europe. In a deeply moving address, he announced his intention to entrust 80% of the British College of Ayurveda to Dr. Polisetty and his team, recognizing PRISM as the natural successor to his life's mission of true integrative medicine.

Shri Amarjeet Singh Bhamra, Convener of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Traditional Sciences (UK Parliament), lauded India's leadership in restoring holistic wisdom through science. He reaffirmed his support for PRISM, having previously invited Dr. Ravishankar Polisetty to present his integrative model before the UK House of Commons.

Also, in attendance were Dr Atik Zamaan, Chairman of the ANGCC, and Prof. G. Narahari Sastry, Dean of Biotechnology at IIT Hyderabad, who emphasized the academic rigor and scientific precision underlying the PRISM curriculum.

Vision and Message of Dr. Polisetty

In his keynote address titled "Two Traditions, One Science - The PRISM Paradigm," Dr. Ravishankar Polisetty, Founder-Director of SGP and architect of PRISM, shared his vision for a global revolution in restorative and regenerative medicine.

He stated that if the PRISM courses succeed in producing competent practitioners, India could lead a worldwide transformation in end-stage disease management, converting the burden of geriatric and terminal care into an opportunity for wisdom-based well-being. He stressed that the elderly, when restored to health and vitality, become the custodians of global peace and intergenerational harmony.

Dr. Polisetty also highlighted that the program aligns with ICMR, USFDA and NHS standards, ensuring regulatory harmony and global recognition for graduates. The PRISM framework, supported by the Docture-Poly VPK-42 diagnostic technology, targets the $1.2 trillion global market for end-stage disease care, estimating a need for 33,000 PRISM-trained doctors in India alone to serve 4 crore Indian patients across 34 hospitals and over 2,000 polyclinics.

Course Framework and Academic Design

According to the official brochure, the PRISM courses are jointly accredited by IIT Hyderabad and the Institute of Polyscientific Regenerative Integrative Systems Medicine (I-PRISM). The curriculum offers two sequential four-month programs:

1. PRISM Basic Certification Course - introduces the Genesis of PRISM, covering 12 multidisciplinary sciences integrated into 12 clinical disciplines. Taught 70% by the I-PRISM team led by Dr. Polisetty and 30% by IIT Hyderabad faculty from Mathematics, Physics, and Applied Sciences, it blends formative and summative assessments, written exams, viva's and peer collaboration.

2. PRISM Advanced Certification Course - a four-month intensive module emphasizing clinical orientation, Nadi Pariksha (VPK-18) and Docture-Poly VPK-42 analysis. Graduates receive the SGP-certified PRISM Advanced Practitioner credential, enabling independent clinical practice with digital diagnostic tools, assistants and preliminary licenses under SGP guidelines.Both programs are offered at ₹1.5 lakh each (excluding accommodation and materials). The academic sessions take place at the IIT Hyderabad campus, equipped with smart classrooms, advanced laboratories, international faculty and comprehensive student facilities.

Highlights from the Event Agenda

The day featured over a dozen sessions showcasing PRISM's scientific and practical dimensions:

- Digital Health in PRISM: Demonstrations of AI-powered wearables and patient-monitoring systems.

- Technical Solutions with PRISM & Docture-Poly: A deep dive into real-time analytics and machine learning applications for personalized care.

- The Economics of End-Stage Disease: Dr. Polisetty discussed how PRISM could save India nearly $70 billion in GDP losses from chronic and terminal diseases.

- Case Presentations: PRISM practitioners presented successful interventions in Hypoxic Encephalopathy, Crohn's disease, chronic kidney disease, lupus, coronary artery disease and cancer, demonstrating unprecedented outcomes.

- Legal and Regulatory Panel: Experts from NIMA, USFDA, NHS and CDSCO deliberated on creating unified global standards for integrative medicine.

Collaborative and Global Impact

The conference also witnessed the felicitation of Prof Narahari Sastry, Sri Veeramalla Prakash Rao, Dr. Venkat Joshi, Sri Chakrapani and many prominent Doctors from NIMA who commended PRISM for bridging the long-standing divide between traditional and contemporary medicine.

In his closing remarks, Prof. Narahari Sastry expressed IIT Hyderabad's deep commitment to supporting PRISM as a national and global academic model for scientific Ayurveda.

The event concluded with a networking dinner, celebrating a day that will be remembered as the genesis of India's most integrative and visionary medical education initiative.

