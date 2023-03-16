New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI/SRV): Hitachi Rail has won the bid to deliver digital signalling for Phase 2 of the Chennai Metro Rail Project. The Rs 1,620 Cr (approx. USD 200 million USD) contract will see Hitachi Rail install its cutting-edge communication-based train control (CBTC) system combined with Automatic Train Operation (ATO), enabling services to run without a driver.

The CBTC system automatically controls the train's traction and braking to continuously calculate optimum speed. The technology will allow trains to run at 90-second intervals, providing significant capacity as well as reliability on Phase 2 services.

By installing Automatic Train Operation (ATO) technology, Phase 2 trains will be able to depart, run at optimum speeds, and brake automatically, without the need for a driver. The technology will boost safety and drive significant maintenance savings. The system will also use ATO technology at the depot, for the operation of doors, and for passenger information and display systems.

The digital signalling system will be installed on the fourth longest metro system in India, serving the city of Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Phase 2 of the Chennai Metro Project will include 119 km of line, with a significant proportion (42km) underground.

The contract, worth INR 1,620 Cr (equivalent to almost USD 200 million USD), will be funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The contract covers the design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the signalling, train control and video management system.

Noriharu Amiya, Deputy CEO, Hitachi Rail Global said, "We are delighted to bring our world-class signalling system to the Chennai Metro Rail Project. "As a global leader in transport and technology, Hitachi Rail's vision is to digitise and optimise every part of the public transport journey. By integrating our cutting-edge metro rail technology into Chennai Metro Phase 2 we can help boost capacity and support smoother, more reliable passenger journeys."

From pioneering the introduction of ERTMS technology in Europe, China and India, to enabling Auto Haul™ in Australia, the world's first autonomous heavy haul rail, Hitachi Rail is a world leader in autonomous and signalling technology.

Manoj Kumar K, Whole Time Director & Head Hitachi Rail STS India said, "The Government of India through its visionary and path-breaking processes has ensured India enters the next millennium on a high note. From developing geography, we are progressing towards a developed economy. The mandate is to leverage our technological advancements to nourish more innovation, protect our environment and socially engineer to move forward and raise the quality of our citizens' lives. At Hitachi Rail, through our next-generation mobility solutions, we are ensuring that we go beyond our imagination and meet this vision."

About the company, Hitachi Rail is a fully integrated, global provider of rail solutions across rolling stock, signalling, service & maintenance, digital technology and turnkey solutions. With a presence in 38 countries across six continents and around 14,000 employees, our mission is to contribute to society through the continuous development of superior rail transport solutions. We are proud of our global achievements, from our world-famous' bullet trains', to our signalling solutions and turnkey projects, state-of-the-art traffic management and digital solutions. Drawing on the wider Hitachi Group's market-leading technology and research-and-development capabilities, we strive for industry-leading innovations and solutions that can deliver value for customers and sustainable railway systems that benefit wider society.

