Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 3 (ANI/PNN): The third convocation ceremony of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University Bhopal was held in the state capital.

On the occasion of convocation, a Medical book 'Human Anatomy' in Hindi Manav sharir Rachna Vigyan was released by the Governor of Madhya Pradesh Shri Mangubhai Patel at the function which is a very useful book for the Medical students of all courses related to medical education written by Dr AK Dwivedi, Homeopathic Doctor of Indore Professor & HOD Physiology SKRP Gujarati Homeopathic Medical College Indore and member of Scientific Advisory Board in the Central Council for Research in Homeopathy, Ministry of AYUSH (Govt. of India).

Also Read | Apple Officially Marks 3rd-Gen iPad Mini As Obsolete, No Longer Eligible for Repairs.

This book has been published by Madhya Pradesh Hindi Granth Academy. On this occasion, Mohan Yadav, Minister of Higher Education in MP Government, Atul Kothari, National Secretary of Education and Culture Utthan Nyas, New Delhi, Vice Chancellor of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University, Prof. Khem Singh Daheria and Registrar Yashwant Singh Patel and other dignitaries were present.

The author of the book Dr Ashvini Kumar Dwivedi said that there are very few books on medical science in the Hindi language. The writing of the book was ensured with the inspiration of the late Ramdev Bhardwaj, Ex Vice-Chancellor of Hindi University and Dr. RS Sharma, former Vice-Chancellor of Madhya Pradesh Medical Sciences University.

Also Read | Elon Musk-Run Tesla To Hold 'Investor Day' on March 1, To Discuss New Vehicle Platform.

The Foreword (Preface) of this book has been written by Dr. Mohan Yadav, Minister of Higher Education in Madhya Pradesh Government and President of Madhya Pradesh Hindi Granth Academy, Bhopal. The introduction of the book is written by Shri Ashok Kadel Director Madhya Pradesh Hindi Granth Academy, Bhopal. Other co-writers of the Book are Dr Vaibhav Chaturvedi & Dr Kanak Dwivedi (Chaturvedi). As per Writer Dr Ashvini Kumar Dwivedi There are 12 chapters such as Introduction to Human Body, Bone & Joints, Muscles & tissues, Nervous System, Endocrine System Circulatory System Lymphatic System Respiratory System Gastrointestinal Excretory & reproductive System are included in this book. which are beneficial for the students of MBBS, BAMS, BHMS, BDS, BUMS, Physiotherapy, Nursing & paramedical Courses. this Book can be purchased by Madhya Pradesh Hindi Granth Academy Bhopal or Advanced Ayush Wellness Center Indore price of this book is very economical to the students just rupees two hundred eighty only.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)