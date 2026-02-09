AR Rahman is set to enthrall fans in Chennai, as he brings his Wonderment Tour to the city after a long gap. The concert is being organized by Noise and Grains, along with Jo Entertainment and Fairgame Entertainment.

AR Rahman to Perform With Son Ameen

However, the music maestro won't be performing alone. Several well-known singers will join Rahman on stage to make the show a mix of both old favorites and fresh voices. His son AR Ameen will join his father on stage to entertain the audience. Ameen has been building his own place in music with live shows and global projects. He started his singing career with the film O Kadhal Kanmani, for which his father AR Rahman composed the music, and has since sung in several Indian languages.

Chinmayi Sripada, Adithya RK Join AR Rahman Concert

Singer Chinmayi Sripada, who has worked with Rahman on many popular Tamil songs, will be one of the main performers. The concert will also feature Adithya RK and Nakul Abhyankar, both known for their modern sound and strong fan following. Along with them, Nisa Shetty, Nitesh Aher, Amrutha Suresh, Rakshita Suresh, and singer Srinivasa will perform with Rahman. The team is expected to sing well-known Rahman songs, along with new live versions of some classics. A few surprise appearances are also planned during the night. For people attending the show, the organizers have also made travel arrangements. As per a release, ticket holders will get free Metro Rail passes so they can reach the venue easily and avoid traffic.