Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 31: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, offers access to a range of tax-efficient investment options on its user-friendly platform. Individuals can minimise their tax liabilities by choosing from a range of options to meet their financial goals.

Tax-saving Instruments for Every Need

Here are some of the tax-savings instruments available on Bajaj Markets:

* Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS): - Mutual funds that invest in equity - Avenue for capital appreciation and tax deduction - Up to Rs. 1.5 Lakhs p.a. deduction under Section 80C - Lock-in period of only 3 years (lowest lock-in for tax saving investment) - Higher risk and higher return potential over long term * Public Provident Fund (PPF): - Long-term savings scheme with guaranteed returns - Capital invested, Interest earned, and maturity amount all are tax-free - Up to Rs. 1.5 Lakhs p.a. deduction under Section 80C - Lock-in period of 15 years - Lower risk and moderate return * National Pension System (NPS): - Voluntary retirement savings scheme - Choice of asset classes and fund managers - Additional deduction of up to Rs. 50,000 p.a. under Section 80CCD(1B) - Partial withdrawal allowed after 3 years - Moderate risk and return * Tax-free bonds: - Fixed-income securities issued by government or PSUs - Interest income is exempt from tax - No deduction under Section 80C - Long-term maturity of 10 to 20 years - Lower risk and lower interest rate * Tax-saver fixed deposit: - Fixed deposits with tax benefit offered only by Banks - Interest income is taxable - Up to Rs. 1.5 Lakhs p.a. deduction under Section 80C - Lock-in period of 5 years - Lower risk and higher interest rate Whether opting for the stability of tax-saver FDs or the growth potential of ELSS, investors can leverage these investment avenues to optimise their portfolios.

Benefits of Investing on Bajaj Markets

* Convenience: Access various tax-saving instruments online through the website or app, without any hassle or paperwork

* Security: Ensure fast and seamless payments, fraud protection, and customer service

* Diversity: Find a wide range of options to suit different risk profiles, time horizons, and financial objectives Besides tax-saving investments and schemes, one can also access other financial products and services, such as UPI payments, money manager, loans, cards, insurance, and more. One can explore and avail these alternatives and enjoy exclusive benefits and rewards.

Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv and one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India, is a digital marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals. Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Markets has since then built a very strong business as a techfin. It offers a wide gamut of Digital Technology Services which span across Digital Applications, Enterprise Solutions, Data Engineering, Business Analytics, Quality Engineering, and Cloud Services.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

