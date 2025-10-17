VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 17: Heads Up For Tails (HUFT), India's leading pet care brand, invites pet parents to make this festive season truly complete with its new Dil Se Desi Collection, an ode to culture, colour, and the love we share with our pets.

Because when you raise pets as family, they don't just grow up in your home, they grow up, desi.

From sitting beside you during poojas, to dressing up for festivals, to sneaking a bite of mithaai under the table, pets are part of every Indian celebration. The Dil Se Desi collection is HUFT's ode to that shared joy, blending traditional Indian designs, breathable fabrics, and festive hues to create outfits that are stylish, comfortable, and completely paw-approved.

This year's line features kurtas, sherwanis, and dresses inspired by India, intricate brocades, zari motifs, lace detailing, and rich jewel tones like Rani Pink, Royal Blue, and Emerald Green, beautifully crafted dog clothes and festive wear for cats designed to bring a touch of celebration to your furry family, whether it's a wedding, Diwali party, or a family photoshoot.

From mehfil to masti, HUFT's Dil Se Desi outfits ensure that your pet shines at every celebration, just as they should.

This festive season at HUFT, we're celebrating what it truly means to be Dil Se Desi! Our collection features an exquisite range of celebratory fabrics from rich brocades to delicate bandhani, all brought to life in royal hues that capture the spirit of the season. Each piece is mindfully designed with your pet's comfort in mind, blending festive elegance with easy movement," says Geetanjali Rastogi, Creative Director, Heads Up For Tails.

"Indian homes celebrate togetherness, and that includes our pets," says Rashi Narang, Founder of Heads Up For Tails. "With Dil Se Desi, we wanted to bring that emotion to life, where pets are part of our rituals, laughter, and memories. It's a collection made with love, comfort, and a little sparkle because our furry family deserves to be part of every special moment."

In addition to ready-to-wear festive looks, HUFT also offers Made-to-Order occasion wear for pets from sarees and lehengas to bandhgalas and sherwanis. Tailored to match the grandeur of weddings, festivals, and family celebrations, each piece is designed to fit comfortably and crafted as a keepsake for moments you'll cherish forever.

Completing the Dil Se Desi experience are matching accessories like festive bow ties, scarves, and bandanas, perfect for pets who prefer a subtle desi touch over a full outfit. Whether it's twinning with the family for a Diwali photo or attending a big fat wedding, HUFT ensures pets take centre stage in every celebration.

About Heads Up For Tails

Heads Up For Tails (HUFT), inspired by its founder's dog Sara, was founded with a singular mission: to improve the lives of pets. Today, it is India's largest and most loved pet care brand, with 100+ stores, 80 pet spas, and over 5,000 thoughtfully designed products.

Alongside creating products and services for pets and their families, HUFT also extends its care to community animals through the HUFT Foundation, which has helped feed over 2.5 lakh animals, collared 12,000 street dogs, placed 4,500 beds and jackets, and provided clean drinking water to more than 5 lakh animals.

To view the entire Dil se Desi collection by Heads Up For Tails, download the catalogue here.

