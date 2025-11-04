New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Tuesday unveiled the all-new Hyundai VENUE and Hyundai VENUE N Line, marking their global debut with prices starting at Rs 7.89 lakh and Rs 11.11 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

The latest launch underscores Hyundai's strong "Make in India for the World" vision, as the new VENUE will be exclusively manufactured in India for global markets.

Also Read | PSG vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

According to Hyundai, the all-new VENUE also becomes the first product to roll out from the company's new manufacturing facility in Pune, making it a key milestone in Hyundai's India growth story. The model marks the beginning of Hyundai's broader plan to introduce 26 new products in India by 2030.

Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and COO of Hyundai Motor India, said the VENUE has played a pivotal role in Hyundai's success since its debut in 2019.

Also Read | Richa Ghosh Reflects on Stellar ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Run for Team India, Says 'My Job Was To Score Runs Quickly in Final Overs'.

"With over seven lakh units sold, the Hyundai VENUE continues to be among the top three compact SUVs in India. The all-new VENUE, now made exclusively in India for global markets, is a proud moment for us and a testament to our 'Make in India for the World' commitment," he said.

Speaking at the unveiling, Hyundai Motor India Managing Director Unsoo Kim highlighted the company's deep commitment to India.

"At HMIL, our commitment to India runs deep. We have recently announced an investment of over Rs 45,000 crore, reaffirming our long-term vision for this vibrant market," Kim said.

He added that the new VENUE models represent "a significant milestone" for Hyundai, being the first vehicles to emerge from its Pune plant under the brand's "Tech up. Go beyond" philosophy.

The new VENUE line-up features a redesigned exterior, advanced safety systems, and upgraded connectivity features designed to enhance smart and safe driving. With this launch, Hyundai aims to strengthen India's role as a global manufacturing hub for the brand.

Since its first introduction in 2019, the Hyundai VENUE has been one of the brand's most successful vehicles in India, selling over seven lakh units. The new versions are expected to build on that success by focusing on modern mobility features and global manufacturing standards. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)