Mumbai, December 31: Car manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra, Hyundai, and more are preparing to launch new car models to make 2025 an exciting year for the automobile industry in India. From electric vehicles (EVs) to facelift versions, the upcoming lineup from these automobile manufacturers is expected to be promising. Maruti Suzuki might be planning to launch a 7-seater SUV and its first electric SUV, the e Vitara. Tata Motors will likely introduce a facelift version of Tata Punch and the highly anticipated Harrier EV.

Mahindra will also join the EV trend with the XUV 700 EV, which might be known as the XEV 7e, while Hyundai is expected to introduce the Creta EV to meet the growing demand for electric mobility in India. In 2025, car lovers can look forward to a lineup of new models and updates. Among them are the MG Cyberster, the Xiaomi YU7, and Toyota might unveil its next-gen Toyota Fortuner 2025 with the latest enhancements. Flying Taxi: Commercial-Level Air Taxis Arriving Soon in South Korea, Demonstration of Air Taxi Model This Week.

Car Launches in 2025

Get ready for an exciting year with the launch of some highly anticipated cars in 2025. From EVs to ICE, here is a list of upcoming cars in 2025.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and Maruti Suzuki 7 Seater SUV

Maruti Suzuki unveiled its first all-electric production-ready model, the e Vitara, at the EICMA event in Milan, which will likely launch in the first half of 2025. The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is expected to offer two battery pack options, a 49kWh unit and a 61kWh unit, which might offer a range between 400-450 KM. The design highlights include Y-shaped LED DRLs integrated into the headlamp clusters with front parking sensors, and a camera. The rear will feature a floating roofline effect. The e Vitara is likely to come equipped with vertical AC vents, a 360-degree camera, and an advanced ADAS suite. The expected price range for the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is between INR 20 lakh and INR 28 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki is expected to introduce a new three-row 7-seater SUV, codenamed Y17. The upcoming Maruti Suzuki 7-seater SUV is likely to be built on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara platform and may be powered by a 1.5L petrol mild hybrid powertrain. The SUV is anticipated to offer features like a 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, and more. The price of the SUV is speculated to range between INR 20 lakh and INR 25 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is expected to launch in the second half of 2025.

Tata Harrier EV, Tata Punch Facelift and Tata Sierra EV

The Tata Harrier EV is an all-wheel-drive electric SUV based on the OMEGA Architecture, which is expected to launch in India by March 2025. The 5-seater SUV may feature a 70-75kWh battery, offering a range of 400-450 km. Modern light setup, including sleek headlamps and distinctive LED taillamps, will enhance its look. Tata Harrier EV price is expected to come between INR 24 lakh and INR 28 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tata Punch Facelift is expected to launch in June 2025. It will likely feature an updated front fascia with split LED headlamps, sleek DRLs, a new grille design, and an aggressive bumper. It may retain the 1.2-litre petrol engine while it is anticipated to introduce a 10.25-inch infotainment system and a fully digital driver’s display. Tata Punch Facelift price will likely start from INR 6 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tata Sierra EV is expected to launch by August 2025. It will likely feature a dual digital display, a panoramic sunroof, level 2 ADAS, an electric tailgate, 18-inch wheels, and six airbags as standard. The Tata Sierra EV may come with a price of around INR 25 lakh (ex-showroom) and it may also be offered as an ICE model. The Tata Sierra Petrol model is expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre turbo engine. It may offer a 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCA transmission.

Mahindra BE.05, Mahindra XEV 7e (XUV 700 EV) and Mahindra Bolero 2025

The Mahindra BE.05 is anticipated to feature rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations with multiple powertrain options. It may include C-shaped lights, a flat dashboard, and a twin-screen setup. The EV is expected to offer two battery options, which may be 60kWh and 79kWh, with the 79kWh battery pack could offer a range of around 450 KM. The electric vehicle may launch in early 2025, the BE.05 is projected to be priced at around INR 25 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mahindra XEV 7e is expected to share its platform with the Mahindra XUV 700 and is anticipated to launch in April 2025. The electric SUV is likely to feature new front and rear bumpers, new alloy wheels, and an updated grille design. It could offer battery options of 59kWh and 79kWh, and it may deliver a range of up to 650 KM. The interior is expected to come with a dual-tone theme, while the Mahindra XEV 7e might be priced between INR 21 and INR 30 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mahindra Bolero 2025 is expected to launch in late 2025. There are rumours that Bolero 2025 is expected to come in petrol and diesel options. It is speculated to feature advanced safety features and modern design elements to enhance its appeal.

Hyundai Creta EV and Hyundai Venue 2025

The Hyundai Creta EV is expected to be powered by a 60kWh battery pack, which could deliver a range of 400-450 KM. It will likely feature a Level 2 ADAS suite, dual 10.25-inch screens, drive modes, electronic parking brake, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, paddle shifters, and a 360-degree camera. Hyundai Creta EV launch is expected in January 2025, and its price is anticipated to range between INR 23 and INR 28 lakh. Additionally, rumours suggest Hyundai Motors might introduce its premium car brand Genesis in India in 2025.

The Hyundai Venue 2025 is expected to feature an all-new design with key highlights like a taller front bumper, split headlamps, horizontal two-piece taillights with LED, new roof rails, and a new grille. The new Hyundai Venue could offer 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol, 1.2-litre Non-Turbo Petrol, and 1.5-litre Diesel engine options. The 2025 Hyundai Venue is expected to launch in late 2025 and could come with a price range of around INR 8 lakh and 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Cyberster

The MG Cyberster, an electric two-seater roadster, might debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in January 2025 and may launch in March 2025. It features scissor doors that is said to open and close in five seconds. The MG Cyberster is expected to be powered by a 77 kWh battery, which will likely offer up to 570 km range. It may deliver a power of 528 bhp and 725 Nm of torque and is said to cover 0-100 KM in 3.2 seconds. Additionally, the car is anticipated to include automatic climate control, ADAS, a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, and an electronic parking brake.

Next-Gen Toyota Fortuner

The next-gen Toyota Fortuner is expected to launch on December 2025 in India, following a debut in Thailand in mid-2025. It may offer diesel and hybrid powertrain options. The new Toyota Fortuner could be powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. The new Fortuner is also anticipated to come with significant upgrades in specifications and features with enhanced performance and technology. Tesla Cars Coming To India Soon? Elon Musk-Run Company Reportedly Resumes Search for Showroom in Delhi.

Xiaomi YU7

Xiaomi has unveiled its second electric car, the Xiaomi YU7. The YU7 is expected to launch in China in July 2025. The YU7 EV is said to feature a dual motor to deliver a combined output of 691 hp with a combination of 299 hp at the front and 392 hp at the rear. The Xiaomi YU7 features LED headlamps with daytime running lights (DRLs) and has a sloping roofline. The rear part of the EV comes with connected LED tail lamps. The YU7 measures 4,999mm in length, 1,996mm in width, and 1,600mm in height.

