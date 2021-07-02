Walsh said the initiative is timely as the post Covid-19 restart will see an acute need to repair damaged finances

Geneva [Switzerland], July 2 (ANI): The International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Rolls-Royce Plc have signed a joint statement that clarifies the engine manufacturer's ongoing commitment to an open and competitive approach to its maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services.

The document was finalised after several months of productive and collaborative dialogue on industry best practice for engine MRO services.

Both organisations are aligned on four key principles that underpin the Rolls-Royce approach to the MRO ecosystem. Among those expected to benefit are airlines, aircraft and engine lessors, and organisations wishing to provide MRO services for Rolls-Royce engines.

Willie Walsh, IATA's Director General, said Rolls-Royce has taken a proactive approach in working on this commitment that will stimulate a more open MRO industry and have a long-lasting impact in the market.

"Competition spurs innovation and creativity while typically driving down costs, helping to keep air travel affordable. We look forward to other OEMs making similar commitments," he said.

Chris Cholerton, President Rolls-Royce Civil Aerospace, said: "We welcome this agreement that recognises our ongoing commitment to providing customers with a flexible, capable and competitive MRO offering." (ANI)

