Pallekele (Sri Lanka) [India], February 12 (ANI): Oman captain Jetinder Singh highlighted his side's inexperience at the highest level of cricket against Test-playing nations following his side's drubbing to Sri Lanka by 105 runs during their ICC T20 World Cup clash against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Thursday.

Half-centuries from Kusal Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake and skipper Dasun Shanaka and fine spells from spinners Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage and pacer Dushmantha Chameera helped Sri Lanka defend the 226 runs.

During the post-match presentation, the 36-year-old Oman Captain also highlighted the lack of exposure and experience playing against full-member nations, as well as the team's commitment to giving their best on the field.

"I think we were very positive. We could not take much from the first game; we were always in the game today, but Sri Lanka were a better side, putting us under pressure, and 225 was a bit too much. There is hardly anything you can do about the skill level; perhaps be a bit more positive in your mindset. If you look at our squad, there are only 4-5 players who have played 40-plus T20Is," Jatinder said.

"We lack experience. The sad reality is that we do not get too many matches against full members and have no exposure to franchise tournaments. Our coaches and the management are trying their best, but we cannot do much without a lot of T20 exposure. But we will keep trying our best," he added.

On the other hand, despite such a dominant bowling performance, SL skipper Shanaka stressed the importance of injured spinner Wanindu Hasaranga's presence in the team and also backed Dushan Hemantha for the upcoming matches despite his below-par performance against Oman, where he conceded 1/45 in four overs.

For those unversed, Hasaranga has been ruled out of the remainder of the T20 World Cup due to injury.

"It has been very hard to replace someone like Wanindu because he is a champion bowler. But of course - Dushan Hemantha - so he has been a part of the side for a while. In Wanindu's absence, he played a few games. So the confidence is there, but coming straight into the game will be a bit harder. I'm sure he will perform well in the next game," Shanaka said.

Shanaka praised Kusal Mendis for his brilliant knocks in the last two games.

The Sri Lanka captain added, "I am really happy about the way Kusal Mendis went on in the last two games. So, probably that should be the role that he must play in the next game as well. And each batter chipping on at the right time is important as well."

After winning Player of the Match, Pavan Rathnayake mentioned his preference for playing against spin, the supportive team environment, and their focus on giving their all in the next game.

"I like to play spin, but I always try to protect my style. I like both spin and pace. The game went very well. Everyone supports each other, and everyone is doing well. So in the next game, we will try to do our best," Rathnayake said.

Coming to the match, Sri Lanka put up a massive target of 226 runs thanks to Mendis (61 in 45 balls, with seven fours), Rathnayake (60 in 28 balls, with seven fours and a six) and captain Shanaka's (50 in 20 balls, with two fours and five sixes) innings.

While chasing this target, Oman lacked answers to Sri Lankan bowlers, especially Theekshana, who conceded just 11 runs in four overs while picking up two wickets. Oman ended the innings at 120/9.

Sri Lanka won the match by 105 runs. (ANI)

