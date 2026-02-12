Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India]. February 12 (ANI): The Ranchi District Collectorate received a bomb threat email on Wednesday. Following the email, panic erupted in the administrative department, and security forces, including a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and a sniffer-dog team, arrived at the building today to conduct a search.

Kotwali DSP Prakash Soy confirmed the threat, stating that the cyber cell teams are working together to trace the sender of the email.

"We recieved a email yesterday which siad that there is a bomb in the Collectorate and it will be blown up at this hour. We called the BDDS team and the dog squad based on that, and every floor is being thoroughly checked. That includes old cars in the parking, and more." Soy said.

"Nothing had turned up yet, but it's still going on. The cyber department is working to trace the email source as well," he added. Further details are awaited.

Previously, a civil court also recieved a similar email, and an investigation into it is ongoing.

In a separate incident, the Patna Civil Court received a bomb threat on Thursday following the one recieved via email a day before, after which a heavy police force was deployed outside the court to ensure safety.

Anti-terrorist squads, police, and dog squads were deployed to begin a search operation for explosive materials in the court complex.

Anshuman, an advocate at the Patna Civil Court, said that the District Bar Association will meet today and discuss how to prevent such incidents from recurring.

He said that, according to the information received, the court will remain closed today.

"This is very sad, and it's unclear how serious this is. The District Bar Association (DBA) is meeting today to discuss how to prevent such incidents... If such incidents continue, how will judicial work be conducted? The government suffers revenue losses, many lawyers face significant difficulties, and the general public suffers significant losses... The information we received by phone was that the court would remain closed today, and someone is conspiring to blow up the building," the advocate said. (ANI)

