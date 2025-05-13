New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO) on Tuesday commenced commercial production of Nano DAP Liquid at its two additional nano plants in Aonla, in Bareilly district, and Phulpur, in Prayagraj district, both located in Uttar Pradesh.

According to IFFCO, each plant has a daily production capacity of 2 lakh bottles per day.

The enhanced production will significantly increase the availability of nano DAP liquid across the country, benefiting farmers nationwide.

With these two new plants, IFFCO's total capacity for Nano Fertilisers (both Nano Urea and Nano DAP) now stands at 9.5 lakh bottles per day across its five plants.

The increased production and availability of Nano DAP Liquid are expected to positively impact agricultural productivity and sustainability, supporting India's farming community.

Nano DAP Liquid is a liquid fertiliser containing nitrogen and phosphorus in a nano-sized particle form. It's a significant approach to agriculture, offering benefits like increased nutrient absorption and efficiency, potentially boosting crop yields.

The nano urea is a revolution in the agriculture sector, as it has the potential to reduce storage space and money while improving crop yield. A 500 millilitre bottle of IFFCO Nano Urea Liquid can replace at least one bag of conventional Urea.

The Nano Urea Liquid is indigenously developed after many years of dedicated and sincere research by IFFCO's Scientists and Engineers.

Complaints have been made about the excessive use of urea to increase crop yields, which has been destroying the fertility of agricultural land for a long time. To address this concern, IFFCO has not only prepared nano fertiliser liquid but also patented it.

IFFCO management claims that nano fertiliser will increase the fertility of the land and production.

It is worth noting that nano urea is not only environmentally friendly but also more profitable than urea. The crop gets 30 per cent profit from urea, while the crop gets 80 per cent profit from nano urea (nano manure). Apart from this, the cost of nano urea is also less than that of urea. Drones can also be used to spray nano fertilisers.

In February, US Awasthi, Managing Director and CEO of Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO), said that IFFCO nano urea, nano DAP, and Sagarika are producing great results on American farms.

In a post on X, he said that California farmers who have used IFFCO nano fertilisers have seen commendable results in increased yield and quality of Pistachios.

IFFCO has consistently innovated to improve fertilisers and has been ranked the number one cooperative among 300 cooperatives in the world.

The IFFCO also climbed to 72nd place in the overall turnover ranking from 97th place in the financial year 2023-24.

The cooperative society and its 35,500 member cooperative societies, 25,000 PACS, and 52,400 PMKSK centres are progressing towards Atmanirbhar Bharat and Atmanirbhar Krishi. (ANI)

