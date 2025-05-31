IFL Enterprises Ltd reports stellar turnaround in FY25; PAT up 348 Percent Y-o-Y to Rs. 3.04 crore in Q4FY25

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 31: Gujarat based IFL Enterprises Ltd (BSE-540377) - engaged in the agri commodity business including import, export and trading of agri commodities has successfully turnaround its business operations in Q4 and FY202425. Company has reported consolidated net profit of Rs. 3.04 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared to loss of Rs 67.87 lakh in corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Revenue from operations during Q4FY25 reported rise multifold to Rs. 72.13 crore as against revenue of Rs. 1.98 crore in the Q4 FY24.

Highlights:-

* For FY25, Net Profit rise 254% Y-o-Y to Rs. 2.99 crore; Revenue rise 13 fold to Rs. 120.60 crore

* Company successfully raised Rs. 49.53 crore from Rights issue to fund working capital requirements, general corporate purposes

* Company expanded domains such as trading of agricultural produce, including fruits, vegetables, seeds, organic products, herbal products, and agri-commodities.

The stock price on 30th May was locked in the 20% upper circuit on high volume on BSE. Share price made an intraday high of Rs. 99 paisa per share from Rs. 83 paisa per share from Thursday close.

For the financial year that ended March 2025, company achieved revenue from operations of Rs. 120.60 crore, over 13 fold rise as compared to the revenue of Rs. 8.24 crore in the FY 2023-24. Net profit also rose to Rs. 2.99 crores for the FY25, compared to Rs. 84.5 lakh in FY24, a 254% Y-o-Y growth.

Company successfully raised Rs. 49.53 crore rights issue in June 2024 to fund its expansion plans including funding the working capital requirements, general corporate purposes etc. The rights issue was subscribed 1.21 times.

* Revenue rise multifold to Rs. 72.13 crore in Q4FY25

* Stock price on Friday, 30th May closed with 20% gain

In August 2024, company board approved bonus issue in the ratio of 1:150 (1 equity share as bonus for every 150 shares) hed by the equity shareholders.

To further expand its business horizons, in 2024, the company approved resolutions to increase its authorized share capital and alter its main objects. This move aims to facilitate the company's entry into new business domains, such as the import, export, or trading of agricultural produce, including fruits, vegetables, seeds, organic products, herbal products, and agri-commodities.

Addition to the Agri-comodities business remaining fund will be allocated to stock trading business. This fund will be used to diversify portfolio, implement advanced trading tools and technologies, and capitalize on emerging market opportunities. The focus will be on optimizing trading strategies, enhancing risk management, and achieving superior returns for our investments.

Incorporated in the year 2009, IFL Enterprises Ltd currently deals in the agri commodity business including import, export of agriculture produce like fruits, vegetable, seeds, organic and herbal products, trading of agri commodity products including contract farming and warehousing. Company also deals in trading financial instruments like shares, stocks, and bonds.

Board of directors on 7th March 2025 has appointed Mr. Sarang Likhitkar as Chief Financial Officer.

