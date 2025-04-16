VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 16: In a landmark step toward transforming early childhood care in Karnataka, IGF India, in collaboration with Synopsys India, has launched a mission-driven initiative to revamp Anganwadi Centres near RMZ Infinity, Bengaluru, under the campaign #SwasthBharatKhushalBharat.

This partnership aims to address the alarming infrastructural and service gaps in Anganwadi Centres - facilities that serve as the cornerstone of India's Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS).

A Lifeline for Working-Class Families

For many low and middle-income families--especially daily-wage workers and labourers on construction sites--Anganwadi Centres can be life-changing. These centres offer a safe and nurturing environment for children whose parents have no option but to leave them behind while they earn a living in unsafe environments. Moreover, these centres provide all essential vaccinations, food, and basic healthcare services free of cost through state-supported programs. Anganwadi Centres are a critical support system for families who cannot afford private healthcare.

However, the potential of Anganwadis often remains underutilized. The core challenges lie in two areas which limit their effectiveness: inadequate training of ASHA and Anganwadi workers who are the care providers at these centres, and the crumbling infrastructure. Through targeted interventions, IGF India's initiative seeks to unlock the full potential of these centres as hubs of health, learning, and social security.

A Story that Sparked Change

Inspired by the heroic act of a 55-year-old Anganwadi worker in a remote Karnataka village who dug a well to provide clean water to the children of her centre, IGF India and Synopsys India are taking tangible steps to uplift urban Anganwadi Centres and restore their purpose as safe havens for children and women.

What the Initiative Entails

The IGF India-Synopsys collaboration introduces a two-pronged intervention model focused on:

Infrastructure Refurbishment and Equipment Support

Upgrading facilities with civil repairs, painting, installation of hygiene stations, and provision of water filters, learning materials, and kitchen essentials.

Upskilling of ASHA and Anganwadi Workers

Equipping frontline workers with advanced caregiving techniques, first-aid, nutrition and digital literacy--including exposure to AI, basic internet usage, and productivity software.

Target Locations

The project will prioritize the refurbishment of 2-3 Anganwadi Centres near RMZ Infinity, with centres such as Mahadevapura, Kaveri Nagar, Hoodi, and Ramamurthy Nagar identified for immediate assessment and intervention based on field recce.

Driving Sustainable Change

IGF India used a meticulous process of need assessment, local approvals, and phased implementation to ensure transparency, sustainability, and long-term impact. The program also includes periodic training, community engagement, and a structured maintenance plan to keep centres functional and efficient.

About IGF India

Established in 2014, IGF India is a non-profit organization committed to uplifting marginalized communities through healthcare, education, and skilling initiatives. IGF India has impacted thousands of lives through collaborations with companies like Apple, Adobe, Microsoft, and SAP, and is known for grassroots interventions and capacity-building programs for frontline health workers.

About Synopsys India

Synopsys, a global leader in electronic design automation and semiconductor IP, is also deeply invested in corporate social responsibility and sustainable community development. This initiative reflects Synopsys India's ongoing commitment to inclusive, strategic philanthropy.

Sundeep Talwar, CEO of IGF India, says:

At IGF India, we are deeply inspired by countless heroic women--like the one who dug a well to quench the thirst of her entire community. This project is a tribute to their spirit and resilience. We are proud to partner with Synopsys India to transform every Anganwadi into a vibrant hub of health, learning, and hope for generations to come.

Appreciation message from Synopsys India

Synopsys India is proud to contribute to a cause that directly impacts children's health, education, and dignity. This initiative with IGF India underscores our commitment to sustainable development, said Bijay Chowdhury, Group Head, CSR and Philanthropy (Asia Pacific), Synopsys India.

