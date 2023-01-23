New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ignyte, an international premium brand for Helmets and riding gear, brings state-of-the-art technology to a safety staple and launches "IGN-7 ECE 22.06". The biggest USP of "IGN-7 ECE 22.06" is that it is the FIRST MADE IN INDIA helmet by an Indian brand which conforms to ECE 22.06 Homologation standards. It also has the NACA air flow system which is used in aircraft and super cars, with its double NACA inlets above the shield, it allows the entry of the large volume of air inside the helmet to refresh and de-humidify the interior. Also, the NACA outlets on the back of the helmet allow quick extraction of the stale air with very little or no friction.

The helmet is strongly built with 9 parts EPS combining multiple layers in EPS with multiple densities to give the ultimate protection for rider against impact. The all around protection with cheek and chin guard EPS makes it a robust helmet with protection in numerous impact points. In the previous existing ECE 22.05 standard there were 5 impact points on which the tests were done whereas in 22.06 they have been increased to 18 and also the speed at which these tests were done in 22.05 was only at 7.5m/s, whereas in 22.06 they are now tested at differentiating speeds of 6, 7.5 and 8.2m/s.

Another USP is that this helmet boasts of a factory fitted PINLOCK 70 anti-Fog lens with improved coverage on the visor. The visor in IGN-7 ECE 22.06 is also ECE 22.06 certified, the test for visor has also become more stringent in 22.06 as the permissible limit of diffusion after abrasion is 10% as compared to 22.05 in which it was 20%. This helmet is designed by Italian design team and the complete R&D and testing has been done in the third-party Italian lab as well as their own In-house testing lab which is capable and is equipped with all state- of the art testing equipment to test as per all international homologations. This IGN-7 ECE 22.06 helmet is with E3 22.06 Certification which means that it is certified by the Italian Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility. E3 is the most stringent of certifications amongst all the European commissions as their delegation visits the factory and homologates the factory as well as the production. For the DOT FMVSS No.218 certification also despite it being a self-certified standard, the helmets are sent to a third-party lab in United States of America to be double sure that the helmet is meeting the specified parameters.

IGN-7 is a brain child of Kashish Kapur, Director, Ignyte Helmets. It is the only Indian helmet brand having triple homologation to meet global helmet parameters with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS No. 218), Bureau of Indian Standards (IS 4151:2015) and Economic Commission for Europe(22.06).

"We are thrilled to present IGN-7 ECE 22.06a helmet which not just meets all international safety parameters. But, also a technology marvel as this has used NACA duct technology. there is a greater market demand for such helmets with additional safety features andglobal certifications especially from high-end bike riders and at Ignytewe have created IGN-7 ECE 22.06 to fulfill the global market needs of premium quality of helmets," said Mr. Kashish Kapur, Director Ignyte Helmets.

Ensuring a comfortable riding experience, the 'IGN-7 ECE 22.06' comes with a stylish reflective interior with comfortable and super soft fabric. It also combines a double D-Ring fastener, high frequency thermo foam wind deflector, nose protector and a visor locking mechanism. The shell is made of a high-impact PC-ABS blend material which is required to pass ECE 22.06 and DOT standards. It also features a slider mechanism inner sun-shield for protection against direct sun rays during the daytime. Moreover, keeping in mind the hygiene factor, the models boasts removable and washable interior padding and cheek pads. The IGN-7 ECE 22.06 helmet is highly customizable and can be had with so many different customizations like Photochromic visor, Polygene fabric, SITIP Italian fabric, specialized cool max fabric, titanium Double D-rings etc.

This model starts from MRP. Rs. 6199/- in monocolor and MRP. Rs. 6499/- in decal version and is available in medium (580mm), large (600mm), and XL (610mm) sizes.

