Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 18 (ANI): Indore police, under the supervision of senior officers, conducted a detailed crime scene recreation at a rented flat in Dwarkapuri to piece together the brutal murder of a 24-year-old MBA student, allegedly killed by her classmate and boyfriend, Piyush Dhamnodia.

The accused, currently in police custody following his arrest in Mumbai, was brought to the house where he reportedly demonstrated how he strangled the victim after a dispute before fleeing the city. Investigators are using the recreation to confirm the chilling details of the case, which include allegations of sexual assault on the corpse and the suspect's later attempts to perform "black magic" to communicate with the victim's spirit.

Speaking to ANI, SHO Dwarkapuri Police Station, Manish Mishra, said, "We came here and verified all the information provided by the accused. We found a rope and tape used to tie him up. We also recovered a cloth that the deceased used to wipe blood coming from his finger. We have also seized a knife used in the attack."

The accused, identified as Piyush Dhamanodia, was apprehended from Mumbai's Andheri area on February 14, a day after the body of the woman was recovered from his flat in the Dwarkapuri police station limits of Indore. The deceased had been reported missing on February 11. Her body was found on February 13 after neighbours alerted police about a foul smell emanating from the flat.

Earlier, the police said the accused stayed in the Panvel area and later travelled to Nalasopara, where he performed tantric rituals in an attempt to communicate with the woman's spirit. Items including a scarf, vermillion and bangles were recovered from his possession. Police said he had watched videos online to learn the ritual process.

Police further revealed that after the murder, the accused used the victim's mobile phone to circulate previously recorded intimate videos of the two in a college group, allegedly to defame her. His family was reportedly opposed to the marriage. (ANI)

