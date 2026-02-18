New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): A 35-year-old man was shot dead in Northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area on Tuesday.

The firing incident occurred near the Bade School premises within the jurisdiction of the Nand Nagri Police Station. According to official statements from the Delhi Police, the victim has been identified as Mohammed Umar Din.

Upon reaching the spot near Bade School, Nand Nagri, it came to fore that the injured person, Mohammed Umar Din, had already been taken to GTB Hospital by his family members.

Upon receiving reports, police personnel rushed to the scene. However, by the time authorities arrived at the location near Bade School, Mohammed Umar Din had already been taken to GTB Hospital by his family members in an attempt to save his life. At the hospital, the attending doctors declared him dead.

In the aftermath of the shooting, a forensic team was dispatched to the site of the crime to conduct a thorough inspection.

The Delhi Police have formally registered a case under relevant sections of the law at the Nand Nagri Police Station.

According to the Delhi Police, the investigation in the case is in progress. (ANI)

