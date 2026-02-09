VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 9: IIT Bombay and Washington University in St. Louis launched the 11th cohort of their Joint Degree Executive MBA Program at the IIT Bombay campus on 14 January 2026. The launch brought together global academic leaders, senior industry experts and distinguished faculty to welcome the new cohort and mark the beginning of another year of internationally benchmarked executive education.

The launch ceremony began with an address by Mr. Gopal Shukla, CEO of the IITB-WashU Joint EMBA Program, who extended a warm welcome to all dignitaries, faculty members, students and guests. In his opening remarks, he acknowledged the significance of the 11th cohort and set the tone for an engaging and purposeful academic journey ahead.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Chief Guest Mr. Aspi Patel, Chief Technology Officer at Aditya Birla Group, who addressed the participants, emphasising the importance of lifelong learning, strategic thinking and global leadership in today's rapidly evolving business landscape.

The ceremony also witnessed addresses by Prof. Shireesh Kedare, Director of IIT Bombay, senior faculty members from IIT Bombay and representatives from Washington University in St. Louis, including Prof. Mike Mazzeo, Dean of Olin Business School and Prof. Markus Baer, Vice Dean of Executive Education and Professor of Organisational Behaviour.

In their welcome remarks, dignitaries highlighted the legacy of the joint program, its academic rigour and its continued contribution to shaping senior leadership talent across industries. They encouraged the cohort to embrace the demanding nature of the curriculum and leverage the program's unique cross-border academic exposure. Faculty members also familiarised the participants with the IIT Bombay campus environment and the enriching academic culture that the institute is known for.

Prof. Shireesh Kedare, Director of IIT Bombay quoted "In a world defined by rapid technological shifts and uncertainty, leaders must be prepared to adapt with clarity and purpose. This program equips them to do exactly that, and we are proud to continue this journey with Batch 11."

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Patel urged participants to fully engage with the learning experience, stating that executive leaders must continuously adapt, innovate and build strong interdisciplinary perspectives to create long-term value.

"The IIT Bombay-WashU EMBA brings together two world-class institutions to deliver an experience that is both globally relevant and deeply applied. We are proud to support executives who will lead transformation across industries." Prof. Mike Mazzeo, Dean of Olin Business School

"We're not just creating managers, we're creating agile leaders who can navigate uncertainty and drive transformation. Ranked among the world's to EMBA programs, our next leap is to enter the global top five." Said Prof. Dinesh Sharma.

The 11th cohort represents a diverse mix of industries and leadership backgrounds, reflecting the program's growing relevance for organisations seeking globally competent leadership. With an average professional experience of 17 years, the cohort includes senior executives, entrepreneurs, functional leaders and specialists from sectors spanning technology, manufacturing, finance, consulting, energy, healthcare, consumer businesses and more.

The program jointly delivered by IIT Bombay's Shailesh J. Mehta School of Management and Washington University's Olin Business School is designed to provide participants with global faculty engagement, international immersion and exposure to best-in-class management practices.

Dignitaries concluded the session by encouraging participants to approach the next 18 months with purpose and focus, noting that the program brings together the best of both institutions, internationally respected faculty and a rigorous curriculum that prepares leaders for global impact.

The launch ceremony concluded with a group photograph of the cohort and the dignitaries, formally marking the commencement of the Executive MBA Program, Batch 11.

For more details, visit: https://iitb-wustl.org/

