New Delhi [India], January 11: Dhandeel, an AI-driven funding platform for Indian creators, has partnered with UAE-based Ikonic Global to introduce a transformative initiative, Ikonic India, set to launch on January 18, 2025. This groundbreaking collaboration aims to empower Indian creators by providing the resources, funding, and global distribution tools needed to thrive on an international scale. This partnership is set to redefine the Indian creator landscape by bridging the gap between creativity and international opportunities, thereby fostering a new era for globally recognized Indian talent.

Rohan Gurram, CEO of Dhandeel, expressed his excitement about the partnership, "We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Ikonic Global, which signifies a new era for Indian talent. Together, we are building a bridge that connects India's immense creative potential with global opportunities, enabling creators to scale their careers and captivate audiences worldwide."

The partnership combines Dhandeel's expertise in funding and strategic growth with Ikonic Global's robust international distribution network. By leveraging these strengths, Ikonic India will support creators across music, fashion, film, and digital media, unlocking new possibilities in markets such as the U.S., U.K., and the Middle East.

Ikonic India in 2025 heralds a transformative era for Indian creators. Combining Dhandeel's AI-driven funding capabilities with Ikonic Global's international distribution expertise, this initiative is set to empower Indian artists to scale their careers, grow their presence across the diaspora, and maximize their earnings. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, including tailored Artificial Intelligence tools, this partnership will open global opportunities and showcase the best of Indian talent to audiences worldwide.

The launch of the Ikonic India partnership will kick off with a flagship event in New Delhi, bringing together prominent creators, industry leaders, and stakeholders to celebrate the future of the Indian creator economy. This initiative marks a significant step in redefining the global impact of Indian creativity.

