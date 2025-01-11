Fateh, the directorial debut of Sonu Sood, hit theatres on January 10, 2025, starring Sonu Sood alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Raaz and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. While the film received a mixed response from the audience, it garnered attention due to its stylish sequences and a storyline that many compared to Keanu Reeves’ John Wick. Despite the mixed reviews, Fateh has managed to generate significant buzz, earning close to INR 3 crore on its opening day in India. ‘Fateh’ Movie Review: Critics Compare Sonu Sood’s Action Thriller to Keanu Reeves’ ‘John Wick’.

According to a report by Sacnilk, Fateh earned INR 2.45 crore on its opening day in India. While this opening figure is somewhat lower than anticipated, the makers have yet to release the official box office numbers. Given the film’s action-packed theme, it remains to be seen how Fateh performs in the coming days. ‘Game Changer’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Ram Charan’s Film Crosses INR 50 Crore Mark in India on Opening Day – Reports.

‘Fateh’ Movie Collections

(Photo Credits: Website/Sacnilk)

The synopsis of Fateh reads: “Fateh Singh, an ex-special ops officer, lives a very peaceful life as a dairy farming supervisor in Punjab until a village girl Nimrit Kaur falls prey to a cybercrime syndicate headed by Raza and Satya Prakash. Joining forces with Khushi Sharma, an ethical hacker, Fateh uses their combined skills to rescue Nimrit and destroy the cybercrime syndicate.” Produced under the banners of Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios, Fateh has certainly sparked interest, but only time will tell how it fares at the box office.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2025 10:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).