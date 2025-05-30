PNN

New Delhi [India], May 30: ILIOS 72 Alternative Capital, a young and fast-growing wealth management firm, has raised INR 1 crore in seed funding from a group of family offices. This marks the company's first external raise. The funds will be dedicated to help ILIOS 72 in business expansion and expanding its presence beyond metros along with increased access to overseas markets.

This funding is a significant milestone in ILIOS's journey to upgrade their technology platform, making it easier for clients to track portfolios and discover new opportunities. Further, the funding will enable ILIOS 72 to open a new office in Jaipur, where the team sees strong potential and a gap in quality financial advice. The funding will also be utilised in expanding the team to bring more research-backed investment ideas to a wider audience.

Commenting on the fund-raise, Shivansh Sabharwal, Co-Founder, ILIOS 72 Alternative Capital, said, "We started ILIOS 72 in 2025 with a bold vision: to reshape how Indian families access and engage with alternative investments. In just a short time, we've built a research-led, client-first platform that stands apart in both philosophy and execution. This seed round is a testament to the trust we've earned and the team that's consistently delivered beyond expectations."

Valmik Iyer, CFA and Co-Founder, ILIOS 72 Alternative Capital, opined, "ILIOS 72 is built to redefine wealth management, not as a transactional service, but as a trusted, research-led platform that empowers families to grow and protect their wealth. By combining access to private markets, global opportunities, and deep research within an open-architecture model, we have created a simple yet powerful way for clients to invest with clarity, confidence, and long-term purpose."

A big part of ILIOS 72's mission is to make private markets more inclusive. Today, many of the investment opportunities come with steep minimums, making them inaccessible to most. The firm is working to lower those barriers and give more people the tools to build real wealth.

Founded in 2025, ILIOS 72 Alternative Capital is a new-age wealth management platform redefining access to alternative investments for the long-term Indian investor. The '72' in 'ILIOS +72 Alternative Capital' represents a symbol of the firm's mission. 72 is the longitude of Mumbai and 'long' in finance means 'to buy'. In financial terms, to 'go long' means to invest, so 'Long Mumbai' becomes 'Long India', which implies 'Buy India'. And the company's primary goal is to channel overseas capital from global family offices into India's growth story.

With over 100 clients already on board, including several prominent business families, ILIOS 72 is now focused on scaling responsibly, without losing sight of its core values. The company has a strong track record of managing large amount of assets for family offices and HNI/UHNI clients in their previous roles and a proven track record of transacting in the private markets that attracted the investors.

The fund raise comes at a moment of major change in India's financial landscape. Wealth is growing, more families are learning about long-term investing, and the demand for personalized, research-driven advice is rising fast. That's where ILIOS 72 sees its role, not just as a service provider, but as a long-term partner for families navigating new financial opportunities.

At its core, ILIOS 72 is about doing things differently. The firm operates on an open-architecture model and puts client outcomes ahead of sales goals. Compensation within the team is tied to how well client portfolios perform, not how much is sold.

Website: https://ilios72altcap.co.in

