Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11: IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants) India Private Limited, the association of accountants and financial professionals in business, recently concluded its Student Leadership Conference (SLC) in Mumbai. More than 300 students and faculty members across India participated in the event. Themed 'Reimagine, Rethink, Reinvent', this year's conference focused on students looking for practical skillsets and experiences, who will quickly dominate industries and become the workforce of the future. The event provided attendees with valuable insights on the latest trends in the accounting and finance profession, as well as the importance of developing a strong digital profile in today's world.

Fenil Vadakken, Sr. Country Manager at IMA India Private Limited said: "At this year's India Student Leadership Conference, we created a platform where students, educators, and finance professionals came together in a confluence of innovation, sharing, and learning. It was more than just a conference; it was a launchpad for future leaders to immerse themselves in the latest industry trends, to absorb wisdom from seasoned speakers, and to create valuable networks. We emphasized the importance of digital agility, ethical leadership, and the transformative power of sustainability in accounting and finance."

At the conference, the speakers discussed the skills accounting and finance professionals need and how they can acquire competencies such as business acumen, leadership, forecasting, communication, management, and new technology.

Two panel sessions captured the essence of innovation and professional growth in the accounting and finance sector.

The first panel discussion, 'Cultivating CMA Excellence: Unveiling Inspiring Growth Narratives', included Madhavi Lokhande, Dean, Welingkar Institute of Management, Sibaranjan Patnaik, Associate Director of Finance, alliantgroup, and Vadakken, and focused on the career trajectories and growth narratives inspired by the CMA certification. The dialogue highlighted a key perspective: while theoretical understanding lays the groundwork, it is the practical implementation of this knowledge that truly influences our professional domain.

The message from the panel was that in the dynamic realm of accounting and finance, the true measure of one's education is not just the accumulation of knowledge, but the ability to translate that knowledge into action. Never forgetting what was in learned through experience was a sentiment echoed throughout the discussion, highlighting the unparalleled value of practical experience over academic achievement. This perspective is crucial for those preparing to step into the ever-evolving job market, where the demand for well-rounded individuals who can apply theory to practice is higher than ever.

The second panel discussion, 'Career Compass: Tracking Your Professional Graph' was moderated by Sunil Deshmukh, CMA, Chair Elect 2023-24, and featured insights from Manoj Nair, Vice President at Accenture, Pranjal Sharma, Executive Director at The CFO Board, and Jaywardhan Semwal, Vice President - Corporate Financial Accounting at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. The panel delved into the skills required by leading companies in the modern job market, highlighting the balance between technical know-how, communication skills, and leadership aptitude.

The event's agenda was designed to cater to the evolving needs of accounting and finance professionals, featuring sessions on empowering futures, aligning with HR in finance, and cultivating CMA excellence among others. Special emphasis was placed on the practical application of knowledge.

Hock International, the title sponsor of the IMA India Student Leadership Conference, commended the event for its focus on empowering students and young professionals in the accounting and finance profession. This conference, which was also supported by Miles Education as a platinum sponsor, along with Becker and Unique Global Education as a gold sponsor, provided a valuable platform for attendees to learn about the latest trends in the field, develop important skills, and network with peers and industry professionals. The support of all sponsors played a crucial role in making this event a success and helping to prepare the next generation of leaders in the accounting and finance profession.

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

IMA® is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant), CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis), and FMAA™ (Financial and Managerial Accounting Associate) certification programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices.

Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 140,000 members in 150 countries and 350 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its six global regions: The Americas, China, Europe, Middle East/North Africa, India, and Asia Pacific. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

